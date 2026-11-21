The Cleveland Cavaliers witnessed something special from James Harden on Friday night, but the veteran superstar’s reaction afterward might have been even more memorable. Following a 51-point performance against the Indiana Pacers, Harden delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Cleveland defeated Indiana 128-119 in NBA Cup action, with Harden producing his 26th career game of at least 50 points. That performance moved him past Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

However, Harden wasn’t interested in simply celebrating another individual accomplishment. Instead, he reflected on the basketball legend who inspired him growing up.

James Harden Delivers Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Tribute

Harden has accomplished nearly everything imaginable as an individual scorer throughout his NBA career. Nevertheless, passing someone he admired as a child clearly carried a different kind of significance.

“My idol. The person I watched growing up,” Harden said when discussing Bryant. “The way he cared about the game and effort he put in is something special. We miss him and miss him a lot.”

Those comments offer an interesting perspective on Harden’s relationship with basketball history. Although he has spent nearly two decades establishing his own legacy, he still remembers watching Bryant and appreciating the dedication that made him special.

Bryant finished his legendary career with 25 games of at least 50 points. Harden now has 26, putting him behind Chamberlain’s 118 and Jordan’s 31.

For a player who grew up watching Bryant dominate the NBA, joining that company represents a remarkable achievement.

However, Harden’s comments also serve as a reminder that some accomplishments mean more because of the people associated with them.

Cavaliers Witness Vintage James Harden Performance

Friday’s performance wasn’t simply about reaching another milestone. Cleveland needed Harden to deliver, and the 37-year-old responded with one of his best offensive performances in years.

Harden shot 15-for-26 from the field, including seven made 3-pointers on 11 attempts. He also converted all 14 of his free throws while contributing six rebounds and six assists.

The Cavaliers needed that production after falling behind by as many as 14 points during the first half. Harden helped turn the game around, including a dominant third-quarter stretch that gave Cleveland control.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, but Harden was unquestionably the difference-maker.

For Cleveland, the encouraging takeaway extends beyond Friday’s final score. Harden demonstrated that he can still take over a game offensively when his team needs an extraordinary performance.

That’s particularly important for a Cavaliers team trying to establish consistency while navigating injuries and building chemistry.

Of course, Harden’s place among the NBA’s greatest scorers was already secure before Friday night. His latest achievement simply adds another impressive chapter to that story.

Yet the most meaningful moment came afterward, when Harden spoke about Bryant with genuine admiration.

The Cavaliers celebrated a historic performance, but Harden made sure the basketball world remembered the player who helped inspire it.