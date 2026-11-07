Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Jarrett Allen Injury News Before Knicks Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers waited until less than an hour before tipoff Friday to rule out Jarrett Allen. Against the New York Knicks, they made the call on their first injury report.

Allen is out for Saturday’s game at Rocket Arena with a right knee contusion, according to the NBA injury report. Cleveland’s starting center will miss both games of the home back-to-back after sitting out Friday’s NBA Cup win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavaliers had listed Allen as questionable against Philadelphia before ruling him out on the 6:45 p.m. ET report. Saturday’s filing settled his availability hours before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff against New York.

Is Jarrett Allen Playing Tonight?

No, Allen hurt his right knee in a knee-to-knee collision with Thunder guard Jared McCain in the first quarter Wednesday. He left after seven minutes and did not return in Cleveland’s 124-116 loss to Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers noted he will not play in the team’s back-to-back against the New York Knicks

Saturday’s report still lists the injury as a contusion and gives no return date. The next game on Cleveland’s schedule is Monday at Charlotte, where the Cavaliers open a three-game road trip that also takes them to New York and Miami.

Sam Merrill, who moved into the starting lineup Friday when Allen sat, is also out with right elbow injury management. He left the Philadelphia game in the first half. Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (low back stress reaction) remain out. The Knicks ruled out Josh Hart with right ankle soreness.

Evan Mobley Gives Cavaliers a Starting Option Against Knicks

Kenny Atkinson moved Evan Mobley to center and started Peyton Watson at power forward against Philadelphia. Mobley finished with 22 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes, and Thomas Bryant added 13 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench, per the Cavaliers’ box score. Bryant grabbed three offensive boards in that stint.

Friday gave Atkinson a workable frontcourt pairing for Saturday’s Eastern Conference finals rematch. Keeping Mobley at center gives Cleveland a mobile defender against Karl-Anthony Towns, whose range can pull a big man away from the rim and open driving lanes for Jalen Brunson. Bryant gives Atkinson another option at center when he wants Mobley helping off the ball or needs to buy him a rest on the second night of the back-to-back.

Merrill’s absence creates a separate decision on the wing. Atkinson can start Mobley and Watson together again, but he’ll need a different fifth starter if he keeps the rest of Friday’s lineup intact.