Cavaliers Superstars Are Stoic About Cleveland’s Love For LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers superstars are neither worried nor enthused about the city’s adoration for LeBron James. For them, it is just a normal thing to see in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell has expressed deep respect for LeBron James and the unbreakable bond James shares with the city of Cleveland, while also acknowledging that LeBron is now an Eastern Conference competitor.

What Donovan Mitchell Thinks Of Cleveland Love For LeBron James

Nevertheless, it is just a regular thing for Cleveland to show love for James, Mitchell said.

“My first year here, it was like, oh, okay, you see it. Now, it’s just, you know, we’re playing the Sixers. Obviously, I understand that the stands are going to be packed and cheer for him, rightfully so,” Mitchell said. “He’s a champion, he’s from here, and he deserves all that and more for what he’s done for the city. But at this point, I feel like it’s just regular, and we’re just out here trying to compete.”

Mitchell recognized that nobody can duplicate the deep-rooted love the city has for LeBron.

“If anything, it’s inspiring. It’s like, hey, we want to win a championship here. So, for us, it’s normal.”

The Cavaliers took down LeBron and the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 in an NBA Cup group stage game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

James was greeted with a warm reception by the Cleveland crowd. James had a difficult night, finishing with just 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 32 minutes while shooting 3-of-12 from the field and committing 6 turnovers.

What Evan Mobley Thinks Of LeBron James in Cleveland?

Cavaliers big Evan Mobley is also nonchalant about James’ return to Cleveland, echoing the sentiments from Mitchell.

“First few years, it’s definitely like the fans and all the crowd, the energy definitely gets up, but I think at this point it’s kind of normal,” Mobley said. “Been the league for six years now, played against them multiple times, and so every time it’s just another game at this point.”

Notably, LeBron James considered a return to the Cavaliers during free agency this offseason before ultimately choosing to sign a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He chose Philadelphia to pursue his fifth career NBA championship and the historic milestone of winning titles with four different franchises.

If he picked Cleveland, he would have played alongside Mitchell and Mobley, along with James Harden and Jarrett Allen in perhaps another title chase.

LeBron played 11 total seasons with his hometown team Cleveland Cavaliers across two stints (2003–2010 and 2014–2018), leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2016.

Drafted first overall in 2003 as a hometown phenomenon out of Akron, Ohio, James instantly revitalized the team. In his initial seven-year run from 2003 to 2010, he earned Rookie of the Year, won two NBA MVP awards, led the league in scoring once, and carried an underdog Cavaliers roster to their first NBA Finals appearance in 2007.

James fulfilled his title promise for Cleveland in 2016 by leading the Cavaliers back from an unprecedented 3–1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors. In doing so, he won his third Finals MVP award and broke Cleveland’s 52-year professional sports championship drought.

Now, he is chasing another championship with the 76ers with a stacked squad alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown.