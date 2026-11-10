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NBA World Roasts James Harden After Awful Defense In Cavaliers’ Loss To Hornets

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Two
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 07: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

James Harden faced heavy criticism from fans after a rough defensive performance during the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 124-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

In the third quarter, Harden completely switched off on a defensive possession, allowing a wide-open shot, failing to box out or grab the rebound, and eventually committing a foul as Charlotte extended its lead.

That clip has since been spliced and made fun of by fans.

NBA Fans Roast James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket while guarded by Grayson Allen #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first half during their game at Spectrum Center on November 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

@jetboiiitnt: Hes just collecting a check at this point

@MorrisChestbutt: The Cavs have seen James Harden completely quit on teams and they still gave a big ass contract. They deserve it

@Realjameswhite0: Why tf his he just standing there like a lost kid. Man get this off the team he doesn’t even try to hide the fact that he doesn’t want to play

@LovelandSportsG: We are 11 games into the season and Harden looks tired and disinterested. Not looking forward to the other 71.

@severian_est: Who in the actual fuck can watch this shit. I promise you, just hang the jersey up in your closet and rediscover all this time you are wasting on an ATROCIOUS ASS PRODUCT

@gcooperpulley: Cavs really watched him get smoked and give up mid series and said yea. This is the guy we need to bring back 😂😂😂

@davids1555499: Just paint him orange and drop him at a construction site already…he‘s a traffic cone

@FItAmon1: He looks like a 50 year old unc playing at a backyard BBQ…..a little bit over-weight, so the effort is lacking, but if the ball comes right to him, he will try to make a play if he doesn’t have to exert too much energy to make it happen & he loves to chuck up deep shots.

Harden signed a three-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2026 offseason. After opting out of his previous $42.3 million player option in June to give Cleveland the cap flexibility needed to acquire forward Peyton Watson, Harden finalized the new fully guaranteed agreement in September.

The deal averages roughly $32.2 million annually and includes a 15% trade kicker along with a player option for the 2028-2029 season.

Cavaliers Head Coach Calls Out Team For Poor Effort

Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers listens to Donovan Mitchell #45 during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Arena on November 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 117-112. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has addressed his team’s ongoing rebounding struggles during the 2026-2027 season, emphasizing collective responsibility and better positioning. 

Cavaliers are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game this season, the sixth-best in the league.

However, the effort should be addressed, according to Atkinson, after their loss to the Hornets.

“I want to start with the positive, and that’s the last group that came in and played with the requisite energy, passion and toughness. It was really indicative of the contrast between that group and the energy our main group had,” he said. 

“Our main group didn’t come out with the right energy, while they came out blazing.”

“Again, we’ve got to clean up our rebounding. I don’t know. We just have to go back to the basics and do a better job. When they did miss, they were getting offensive rebounds and kicking the ball out, which usually led to open threes,” he added.

After their loss to the Hornets, the Cavaliers are now riding a two-game losing streak and are now 5-6 in the season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA World Roasts James Harden After Awful Defense In Cavaliers’ Loss To Hornets

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