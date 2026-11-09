Cleveland Cavaliers Get Jarrett Allen Injury Update Before Hornets Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers ruled out Jarrett Allen on their first injury report before Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks. For Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, they’re leaving the door open.

Allen is questionable with a right knee contusion, according to the NBA’s Sunday evening injury report. Cleveland’s starting center missed both games of the weekend back-to-back. Monday’s 7 p.m. ET tipoff in Charlotte gives him a chance to return at the start of a three-game road trip.

Whether Allen plays will shape how Kenny Atkinson sets up his frontcourt. The Knicks scored 26 second-chance points in Saturday’s 109-97 win, according to the NBA’s official game book. Cleveland scored eight.

Is Jarrett Allen Playing Against The Hornets?

Allen injured his right knee Wednesday against Oklahoma City when he collided knee-to-knee with Thunder guard Jared McCain while setting a screen. He left in the first quarter after playing seven minutes and did not return.

Cleveland initially listed Allen as questionable for Friday’s NBA Cup game against Philadelphia before ruling him out less than an hour before tipoff. The Cavaliers ruled him out earlier against New York. Sunday’s report gives him a chance to play again, with the same knee injury listed.

The Cavaliers will still be without Sam Merrill, who is out for right elbow injury management, and Jaylon Tyson, who has a right ankle sprain. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is out with a low back stress reaction. Big men Khalifa Diop and Ernest Udeh Jr. are listed out for G League reasons.

What Allen’s Return Would Mean for Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers

Atkinson started Evan Mobley at center and Peyton Watson at power forward against Philadelphia. Mobley had 22 points and six rebounds in the win, while Thomas Bryant added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, per the Cavaliers’ box score. Three of Bryant’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Getting Allen back would let Atkinson put two established rebounders on the floor together again. With Allen taking the initial matchup at center, Mobley can rotate over from the weak side without leaving his own man under the basket. If Allen sits, Bryant gives Atkinson a way to keep a conventional center on the floor when Mobley rests or slides to power forward.

Charlotte has a frontcourt decision of its own. The Hornets listed Moussa Diabaté as questionable with right quadriceps tendinopathy and ruled out Grant Williams with a right hamstring strain. Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Dennis Schröder are also out.

After Charlotte, Cleveland’s road trip takes the Cavaliers to New York and Miami. The Knicks rematch gives Atkinson another crack at a team that turned extra possessions into an 18-point edge in second-chance scoring on Saturday.