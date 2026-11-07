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Cavaliers Get Mario Hezonja Version Magic Never Got

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Mario Hezonja #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Mario Hezonja was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

He was supposed to grow into a star for Orlando, the type of player you can build a team around.

Instead, Hezonja went down as mostly a draft bust. He wasn’t strong enough. He couldn’t shoot it enough.

Hezonja left the NBA without having achieved much, and it seemed that he might never return.

But this season, Hezonja is back. He’s playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers now. And he might just be better at this juncture in his career than anyone would’ve expected after his less-than-stellar NBA beginnings.

Mario Hezonja With Cavs

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 31: Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends Mario Hezonja #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 31, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Hezonja actually signed a fascinating contract with the Cavs — it’s not fully guaranteed until Nov. 15.

That means the early weeks of this season functioned essentially like a tryout for Hezonja. Turns out that wasn’t a problem, though.

There’s no way the Cavaliers would part with Hezonja now. He’s crucial to what they’re doing.

On Friday night in an NBA Cup blowout win of the Philadelphia 76ers, Hezonja finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

When the ball was on the glass, he went to get it. On the offensive end, he was comfortable shooting or attacking to make plays for others.

Hezonja looks comfortable in his own skin and is clearly finding a way to access his talent that he could never quite find a path to in his first NBA stint.

Signs Showed This Was Coming

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 31: Mario Hezonja #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against AJ Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 31, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

There was a good reason to believe in Hezonja upon his return to the NBA: He had been MVP in Spain’s Liga ACB.

That’s the second-best basketball league in the world, and Hezonja was its best player.

He also led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague Championship — which is a competition among the best teams from all of Europe’s top leagues, another impressive accomplishment.

The MVP award in Spain has previously been won by Luka Doncic. It’s not a meaningless award. It shows just how good a player is.

The Cavs liked Hezonja and convinced him to sign with them upon his return stateside.

It’s working out as well as anyone could’ve hoped.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cavaliers Get Mario Hezonja Version Magic Never Got

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