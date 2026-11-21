James Harden has broken a Kobe Bryant record during a Cleveland Cavaliers victory on Friday night.

James Harden scored 51 points to record his 26th career 50-point game, passing Kobe Bryant (25) for third-most in NBA history as the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Indiana Pacers 128–119 in an NBA Cup game on Nov. 20.

The 37-year-old Harden now sits behind only Wilt Chamberlain (118) and Michael Jordan (31) on the all-time list.

He finished with 51 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in 40 minutes, shooting 15-of-26 overall, 7-of-11 from deep, and 14-of-14 on free throws. Harden had 18 points in the third quarter to lead the Cavaliers to the win.

It was also his first 50-point game since Nov. 22, 2025 when he scored 55 points for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden got his first 50-point game with the Houston Rockets in 2015 against the Denver Nuggets.

The scoring outburst stands as Harden’s highest-scoring game since joining Cleveland near the February 2026 trade deadline, making him the 15th player in franchise history to record a 50-point game.

James Harden Gets Praise From Cavaliers Head Coach

James Harden was lauded by his Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson after his 50-point performance.

According to Atkinson, Harden is a top-10 player of all time and he wants everyone to appreciate him before he is gone from the NBA.

“This guy is special. We’ve got to appreciate him. I know everybody wants perfection, but we have to appreciate what this guy brings. He’s a top-10 player of all time,” he said.

“I appreciate coaching him every day. It’s an honor. I really mean that. Not a lot of coaches get the opportunity to coach a player like that.”

Harden is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season for the Cavaliers, whose squad is also led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

James Harden Gives Message For The Late Great Kobe Bryant

James Harden reflected on Kobe Bryant’s influence on his career, calling him his childhood idol as he grew up in Los Angeles, California.

“He was my idol, the person I watched growing up. Being from Los Angeles, California, I grew up watching him and the way he carried himself, how much he cared about the game and the effort he put into it,” Harden said. “He was something special.”

“So we miss him. We miss him a lot.”

Notably, Kobe Bryant once said that Harden’s ball-dominant, isolation-heavy style of play would not win NBA championships, even while praising his scoring streak and competitiveness.

“I’m not a fan of it in terms of winning championships. I don’t think that style is ever going to win a championship,” Bryant said in an interview in 2019.

He argued that having one player dominate the ball on isolations and pick-and-rolls makes it easier for playoff defenses to key in and game-plan against.

Bryant still called Harden’s scoring streak remarkable and acknowledged that he was doing what was necessary to keep Houston winning amid injuries. Harden largely agreed that heavy usage was needed while dealing with injuries.

Nevertheless, Harden is still remembered as one of the best offensive machines in NBA history.