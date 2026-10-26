Mavericks Get Major Cooper Flagg Injury Boost Ahead of Heat Showdown

The Dallas Mavericks received encouraging news Monday, just two days after Cooper Flagg was ruled out with a left shoulder sprain.

Flagg has been upgraded to probable for Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat, according to the NBA’s official 1 p.m. ET injury report.

It’s a significant development for Dallas, which initially expected to reevaluate its franchise cornerstone this week after an MRI confirmed a mild sprain.

Now, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year appears on track to return after missing only one game.

Cooper Flagg Injury Update Offers Mavericks Relief

Flagg suffered the injury Friday during Dallas’ 121-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The 19-year-old intercepted a pass and raced toward the basket late in the second quarter. Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith pursued him from behind and committed a hard foul as Flagg attempted a dunk.

Officials assessed Nesmith a Flagrant 1.

Flagg landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and later headed to the locker room. He did not return.

Despite playing just 17 minutes, Flagg finished with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

The Mavericks announced Saturday that an MRI had revealed a mild left shoulder sprain.

Flagg subsequently missed Dallas’ 122-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Initially listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup, Flagg received a more favorable designation in the league’s afternoon injury report.

A probable designation means Dallas expects him to be available, although his status remains subject to a final pregame determination.

Mavericks Could Regain Centerpiece Against Miami

Dallas enters Monday’s game with a 1-2 record.

Flagg’s potential return would provide a welcome boost for coach Dusty May, particularly after the Mavericks struggled to keep pace with San Antonio without him.

The second-year forward opened the season with 32 points in a 128-110 loss to Houston.

He added five rebounds, two assists and three steals in that performance.

Through two appearances, Flagg has averaged 23 points while continuing to develop into the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense.

His combination of scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility makes him difficult to replace.

However, the Mavericks must still manage several absences.

According to the official injury report, Dereck Lively II remains out following right foot surgery, while Santi Aldama is sidelined following right knee surgery.

Naji Marshall is out with an illness, Caleb Martin has a right thumb sprain, and Tarik Biberovic is dealing with right heel bursitis.

Miami, meanwhile, listed Pelle Larsson as available despite a left finger sprain.

Flagg’s Quick Recovery Changes Dallas’ Outlook

The Mavericks initially faced uncertainty after Friday’s frightening fall.

A shoulder injury to their most important young player threatened to complicate an already challenging opening week.

However, Monday’s upgrade offers an encouraging indication of Flagg’s recovery.

Dallas has little reason to rush him back if discomfort remains, particularly this early in the season.

Still, the possibility of having Flagg available against Miami changes the outlook for a team trying to recover from its uneven start.

Barring another setback, the Mavericks could have their franchise cornerstone back on the floor sooner than expected.