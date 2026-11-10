Cooper Flagg Matches NBA History As Mavericks Beat Pacers

Dallas Mavericks superstar Cooper Flagg matched NBA history as the Mavericks beat the Indiana Pacers 125-122 on Monday night.

The Mavericks improved to 7-4 on the season with the nail-biter victory over Indiana, which dropped to 3-8, on the back of another amazing performance by Flagg, who, at just 19 years of age, continues to show he is one of the NBA’s best players.

Cooper Flagg Has Historic Game for Mavericks

With 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, Flagg joined NBA legend Kevin Durant as the only two rookies in NBA history to have a 40/10/5 game, per theScore.

It was an absolutely incredible performance by Flagg, who has morphed into one of the NBA’s top players in his second NBA season.

Cooper Flagg Is Having an Amazing Year for Dallas

In February 2025, the Mavericks made one of the worst trades in the history of professional sports when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.

The only good thing about that trade was that the Mavericks tanked in the standings, ended up winning the NBA Draft Lottery, and took Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In Flagg’s rookie season last year, he averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 70 games and won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

This year, Flagg has gotten even better, as he’s averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game through the early goings-on of the season.

Not only that, but the Mavericks are winning games and look like they could be a dark-horse contender for a playoff spot.

If the Mavericks do end up making the playoffs, Flagg may end up getting down-ballot MVP consideration, as he’s been that good for Dallas, which has been a pleasant surprise this year.

There is obviously a ton of time left in the season, and the Mavericks need Flagg to stay healthy if they are going to go anywhere this year. But provided he does, they may sneak into the playoffs and could even make some noise if Flagg takes an even bigger leap in his game in the postseason.