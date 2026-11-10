What Happened to Max Christie?

The answer to what will surely be a great sports bar trivia question in 10 years: Who were the other three players in the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade?

Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris both accompanied Dončić to the Lakers.

The other player Nico Harrison and the Mavericks coveted alongside Anthony Davis was Max Christie.

How Max Christie Became an Asset

The way he started the 2024-25 season with the Lakers, Christie played his way into becoming an asset in one of the most infamous trades in NBA history. After a slow start to that season, he and the Lakers hit their stride when Christie was permanently inserted into the starting lineup 24 games into the season.

In those next 24 games that he started, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game. He also shot 39.5% from 3-point range on five attempts per game and provided some much-needed defensive activity and wing athleticism in the Lakers’ lineup. They went 16-8 during that stretch after starting the season 12-11. All statistics are according to Basketball-Reference.

Max Christie’s Start to the 2026-27 Season

It’s been a rough start to the 2026-27 season for the fifth-year guard, who has been bitten by the injury bug. He’s averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 32.8% from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range. After starting the first seven games of the season, Christie exited with a hip injury against the Kings on Nov.2 after playing just shy of eight minutes. He missed the Mavericks’ next game against the Spurs two days later and has played sparingly off the bench in the two games since.

Mavericks’ coach Dusty May was asked about Christie’s start to the season on Monday before Dallas’ game against the Pacers.

“He’s made a couple good passes each time he’s checked in,” May said according to Mavericks reporter Noah Weber. “He competes on the defensive end…Just continuing to play with confidence to get back to where he’s not overthinking and just letting the game come to him and play…We haven’t lost any faith in Max, we just have a lot of really good players and some other guys are playing a little bit better at this moment.”

The Mavs have gotten off to a 6-4 start, good for 10th place in a loaded Western Conference. As May alluded to, in today’s NBA, teams need contributions from players throughout the roster. Christie will undoubtedly get his chance to earn his way back into the Mavericks’ rotation, and Dallas hopes he can regain his health and form as they look to remain in the playoff hunt.