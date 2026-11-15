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Dallas Mavericks Make Sudden Kyrie Irving Announcement Before Celtics Game

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks speaks to the media during the 2024 NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden on June 05, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in Ohio.

Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had a strong performance.

The former Cavs NBA Champion finished with 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 7/16 from three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

NBA wrote: “Kyrie gets a warm welcome back to Cleveland! 10 years ago Irving and the @cavs won their first NBA title in franchise history 🏆”

Dallas Mavericks Make Sudden Kyrie Irving Announcement

GettyKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For Sunday’s game against the Celtics (in Boston), the Mavs have announced that Irving is being listed as questionable on the injury report.

@NationMffl wrote: “Kyrie Irving and Santi Aldama have been listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game agasint the Celtics. Daniel Gafford has been listed as PROBABLE. Max Christie has been listed as DOUBTFUL.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a three-point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on October 28, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BallersCultureX: “Kyrie Irving is questionable tonight vs the Celtics managing recovery from his ACL tear. The Mavericks are taking zero chances with Irving, resting him on the second end of back-to-backs to prevent injury. Expect Irving to either be out or restricted during tonight’s matchup…”

@RTradesX: “kyrie “injury management” questionable is the most mavs listing ever. bet he plays”

@kyriecenter: “Only person who deserves rest on this team”

Looking At The Mavs

GettyKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 6, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavs come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-6 record in 13 games.

They have lost two games in a row (and are 2-4 in six games on the road away from Dallas).

Looking At The Celtics

GettyHead coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics hugs Mitchell Robinson #4 while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

On the other side, the Celtics are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 10-2 record in 12 games.

They have won five in a row.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dallas Mavericks Make Sudden Kyrie Irving Announcement Before Celtics Game

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