Mavericks Get Double Injury Blow Ahead of Celtics Showdown

The Dallas Mavericks will have to face one of the NBA’s toughest defensive teams without their leading veteran scorer and another key backcourt contributor.

Kyrie Irving and Max Christie were both ruled out Sunday afternoon ahead of Dallas’ matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The NBA’s official 4:15 p.m. Eastern injury report confirmed Irving’s absence because of left knee injury management. Christie was also downgraded to out with a left ankle sprain.

The developments leave Dallas shorthanded for the second game of a back-to-back following Saturday’s 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For Cooper Flagg, the absences could mean a considerably larger offensive responsibility against the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving Ruled Out After 34-Point Performance

Irving’s absence comes less than 24 hours after he delivered one of his best performances of the season.

The nine-time All-Star scored 34 points against Cleveland, including 20 in the third quarter, as Dallas attempted to overcome a double-digit deficit.

Irving played 37 minutes, adding six rebounds and five assists while making seven 3-pointers.

His scoring kept the Mavericks within striking distance before Cleveland pulled away.

Now, Dallas must generate offense without the guard who carried much of Saturday’s scoring load.

Irving was initially listed as questionable Sunday before being ruled out because of left knee injury management.

The designation suggests Dallas is taking precautions with the veteran on consecutive nights, although the team has not announced a timetable beyond Sunday’s game.

His absence could create more ballhandling opportunities for Flagg, who has increasingly become a central piece of the Mavericks’ offense.

Max Christie Injury Adds to Mavericks’ Backcourt Problems

Christie will miss his second consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle.

The former Lakers guard also sat out Saturday’s loss to Cleveland.

His absence further limits Dallas’ perimeter rotation against a Boston team that entered Sunday ranked among the NBA’s best defensively.

Without Irving and Christie, the Mavericks could turn to Naji Marshall, Walter Clayton Jr. and Zaccharie Risacher for additional minutes.

Marshall contributed 12 points and five assists against Cleveland, while Clayton played 13 minutes off the bench.

Flagg finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The second-year forward shot 6 of 19 from the field, including six missed attempts from beyond the arc.

Dallas will need greater efficiency from its young star if it hopes to challenge Boston without Irving.

The Mavericks are also dealing with injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Dereck Lively II remains sidelined following right foot surgery, while Sergio de Larrea and Tarik Biberovic are unavailable.

Santi Aldama is questionable because of a left ankle sprain, and Daniel Gafford is probable with a right shoulder stinger.

Caleb Martin, meanwhile, has been cleared to play despite wearing a splint on his right thumb.

For Dallas, Sunday’s challenge extends beyond replacing Irving’s scoring.

The Mavericks must also account for his ability to control possessions, create shots and stabilize the offense late in games.

Against the Celtics, those responsibilities could fall increasingly on Flagg.

And after playing heavy minutes in Cleveland, Dallas will have to find a way to compete in Boston with a significantly thinner backcourt.