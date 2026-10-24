Mavericks Hit With Concerning Cooper Flagg Update Ahead of Spurs Game

The Dallas Mavericks secured a 121-105 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, but the result came with a setback: rookie forward Cooper Flagg. The 19-year-old had another productive performance before an incident late in the first half forced him out.

Dallas now faces a quick turnaround, with the San Antonio Spurs scheduled to visit on Saturday. The Mavericks will then travel to face the Miami Heat on Monday. Flagg’s status is an important storyline as the team prepares for its next two games.

The Mavericks will look to build on their win in Indiana while waiting for more information about their young star. Flagg has already made a strong impression early in the season, following an impressive rookie campaign.

Injury Expert Outlines Possible Cooper Flagg Recovery Timeline

Orthopedic physical therapist Maddox McCloud has raised concerns that Cooper Flagg may have an acromioclavicular (AC) joint injury after landing hard on his left shoulder against the Pacers. The Mavericks have not confirmed a diagnosis, and the injury’s severity remains unclear.

McCloud shared his assessment on X, writing, “Flagg lands hard on his shoulder. Concern here is for AC joint injury.” He explained that the recovery timeline would depend on the injury’s severity.

According to McCloud, a Grade I AC joint injury could require one to two weeks of recovery. A Grade II injury could sideline Flagg for two to six weeks, while a Grade III injury could keep him out for six to 12 weeks or longer. McCloud also noted that a shoulder contusion could result in a much shorter absence.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, another injury analyst, also expressed concern about a possible AC joint sprain based on how Flagg landed.

These timelines remain conditional estimates, not a confirmed prognosis. Mavericks coach Dusty May said the team would evaluate Flagg over the next few days, leaving his availability for upcoming games uncertain.

The injury occurred with less than a minute remaining in the first half on Friday. Flagg stole a pass and drove toward the basket for a breakaway dunk attempt when Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith fouled him from behind. Flagg landed hard on his left shoulder and immediately showed signs of pain.

Officials upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1, while Nesmith and Mavericks forward Naji Marshall received technical fouls after a confrontation between the teams.

May offered a brief update after the game, saying, “I really don’t know. I saw him in the locker room. He’s in good spirits. We’ll know over the next couple days what’s going on, what’s next.”

Cooper Flagg’s Early Season Form Gives Dallas More Reason for Concern

Flagg’s injury comes after an impressive start to his second NBA season. Before leaving Friday’s game, the reigning Rookie of the Year recorded 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in just 17 minutes.

He shot 4-for-6 from the field and finished with a +34 rating. Flagg scored 12 points in the first quarter as Dallas established an early advantage over Indiana.

His performance followed a strong season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Flagg scored 32 points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded three steals in the Mavericks’ 128-110 loss.

His early performances have highlighted his importance to Dallas as the team navigates a demanding opening schedule. An extended absence could affect the Mavericks’ plans, but the impact will depend on the diagnosis and recovery timeline.

Dallas is scheduled to host the Spurs on Saturday before visiting Miami on Monday. The short gap between games leaves limited time for the team to assess Flagg before its next matchup.

For now, the Mavericks have not confirmed whether Flagg will miss either contest. His evaluation over the coming days should provide a clearer picture of the injury and his potential return.

Until the team releases an official update, the possible AC joint injury and the recovery estimates remain unconfirmed.

Dallas’s immediate priority is to determine the extent of the shoulder problem before deciding on Flagg’s availability.