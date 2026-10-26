Mavericks Get Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving Updates Ahead of Heat Game

The Dallas Mavericks head to Miami looking to respond after a difficult start to their season. The early-season matchup against the Heat could affect the team’s rotation. Dallas is also managing several injury concerns as it continues its road schedule.

The Mavericks opened the season against the Houston Rockets before facing the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. The team has already adjusted its lineup, making the latest injury updates important ahead of Monday’s game. Miami, meanwhile, enters the matchup looking for its first win of the season.

Both teams will be looking to improve their early-season results. Dallas must also manage its available players before returning home on Wednesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cooper Flagg’s Injury Status Improves Ahead of Mavericks-Heat Game

Cooper Flagg’s availability for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat has improved after the rookie participated in the Dallas Mavericks’ morning shootaround. According to “Bleacher Report”, Flagg was upgraded to probable after initially being listed as questionable with a mild left shoulder sprain.

Flagg completed a regular spot-shooting workout at Kaseya Center. His participation is encouraging, but it doesn’t guarantee he will play against Miami.

The injury occurred during Friday’s 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers. Flagg was driving toward the basket on a fast break when Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith committed a hard foul. Flagg went to the floor and did not return for the second half.

The Mavericks announced on Saturday that an MRI revealed a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg then missed Dallas’ 122-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Mavericks coach Dusty May confirmed the injury before Saturday’s game but did not provide a return timeline.

“Coop had an MRI performed. He has a left shoulder sprain,” May said.

Flagg had made an immediate impact before suffering the injury. He scored 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting and made 11 of 13 free throws in the season opener against Houston. Dallas lost that game 128-110.

He added 14 points in 17 minutes against Indiana before leaving with the shoulder injury. The 19-year-old was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after earning consensus player of the year honors at Duke during the 2024-25 season.

Flagg’s status remains important as Dallas prepares for Miami. His improved designation gives the Mavericks a more positive outlook, but his final availability remains the key question ahead of tip-off.

Kyrie Irving Returns to Availability as Mavericks Manage Other Injuries

Kyrie Irving is no longer listed on the Mavericks’ injury report ahead of Monday’s matchup. He sat out Saturday’s game against San Antonio to manage a left knee injury during the second night of a back-to-back.

Irving scored 24 points in 25 minutes against Indiana. His return to availability gives Dallas another option as the team manages its rotation during the road trip.

However, the Mavericks still have several players unavailable. Naji Marshall is out with an illness, and Caleb Martin is out with a right thumb sprain, per the latest injury update.

Santi Aldama remains out following right knee surgery. Tarik Biberović is out with right heel bursitis, and Dereck Lively II remains out after right foot surgery.

Dallas also had to adjust its lineup during Saturday’s loss to San Antonio. Zaccharie Risacher started for Flagg and finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

The Mavericks will face a Miami team that entered Monday at 0-3. The Heat fell 115-110 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Pelle Larsson was listed as available despite a left finger sprain, with no other player appearing on Miami’s injury report in the supplied update.

Monday’s game gives Dallas another opportunity to build momentum while managing its injury situation. The Mavericks are scheduled to host Oklahoma City on Wednesday after facing Miami.

Flagg’s final status and the availability of the remaining rotation players will be important factors as Dallas prepares for the next two games.