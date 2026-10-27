Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement After Heat Win

The Dallas Mavericks secured a gritty 113-109 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat on Monday night to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Miami now sits at 0-4, while Dallas had to overcome a dominant performance from Antetokounmpo, who recorded 29 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Leading the way for the Mavericks was second-year star Cooper Flagg, who tallied 29 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Mavericks Make Announcement on Flagg

Following Flagg’s performance, the Mavericks announced some historic news through their public relations account.

Flagg reportedly became just the second player in NBA history since 1973-74, when blocks were first recorded, to post this stat line. He’s also just the second player in Mavericks history to record those numbers in a single game.

The only other player to post similar numbers over the past 50 years was James Harden.

After correction, Cooper Flagg ended tonight with a team-high 29 points, 11 assists, 5 steals while adding 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. Per @EliasSports, Flagg became the 2nd player since 1973-74 (when blks/stls were recorded) to notch that stat line (James Harden, 41-9-11-6-3). https://t.co/dqzP8XHhF3 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 27, 2026

Dusty May Praises Flagg for Performance

After the win, Mavericks head coach Dusty May praised Flagg’s ability to make plays down the stretch and help lead the team to victory.

“The thing with Coop is trying to win,” May said. “He’s never not. Last year is the first year of his life that he hasn’t won big, and he’s determined to get us back to where we are playing extremely meaningful games at the right time of the year, and each game matters a lot. Because the guy’s a winner.

“You see the plays he makes. He has a different gear, he has a different level of focus and attention that when he meets it, it’s there. Just to see how he plays in the biggest possession of the game, to just put it in his hands, I’d know he’d make a great decision because of how unselfish… just his ability to get by people and finish in the paint is incredible.”

“The guy is a winner… He has a different gear.” Coach Dusty May on Cooper Flagg down the stretch👏 https://t.co/l4Y8Dk474X — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2026

Looking at the Mavericks

Dallas returns to action Wednesday when it hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder, beginning a three-game home stand.

After facing OKC, the Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets for the second time this season on Friday before hosting the Sacramento Kings next Monday. They’ll look to keep building in the right direction.

Through four games, Flagg is averaging 30.0 minutes per game, 25.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.7 blocks. He’s shooting 56.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range.