Morez Johnson Jr. Injury Update Ahead of Monday Night

Dallas Mavericks rookie Morez Johnson Jr. is listed as questionable due to a leg injury, according to Underdog NBA. The rookie was the Mavericks ninth overall pick just a few months ago. This could potentially be the first game of the season that Johnson will miss. He has been a solid bench piece for Dallas so far and has improved every game.

Morez Johnson Jr. Brings the Energy

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Morez Johnson Jr. #14 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a foul during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on November 02, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Johnson hasn’t wowed anyone with his stats or plays so far. He’s averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. What he has done is bring the energy and make all the hustle plays. He finds openings in the dunker spot and gets easy points, sets good and hard screens, and he is a good rebounder. Johnson hustles to every loose ball and fights for every rebound; he basically does all the stuff that a lot of players don’t want to do.

He is also a really good defender and a versatile defender. They don’t have to worry about him getting switched onto guards and giving up easy points. Johnson can slide his feet and stay in front of guards, and he can also guard centers in the post. Offensively, he hasn’t been everything that everyone thought of when they took him ninth overall. However, it’s only been 10 games, and he’s still getting better.

Mavs Without Johnson

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Morez Johnson Jr. #14 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Emanuel Sharp #34 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at American Airlines Center on November 02, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If Johnson can’t play, then they’ll need to find production from somewhere else. Someone who will do all the dirty work and grab rebounds. Luckily for Dallas, they just got Santi Aldama back, who had a solid game last night. Aldama can give the Mavericks offensive production and rebounding. He can shoot the ball, pass, rebound, and dribble a little.

Dallas may still need someone to step up and provide them with everything that Johnson brings. The defense, screens, and second-chance opportunities. Someone who is willing to dive on the floor for loose balls and make all the little plays. Johnson’s stats may not pop out, but he has been a solid player for the Mavericks.

Dallas has looked good so far this season considering that they’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries. They’ve constantly had players in and out of the lineup. Now Johnson is listed as questionable with a leg injury; either way, they will need to be ready to go. Dallas will need to make up that production through someone else if he can’t play.