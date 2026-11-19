Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks has gotten surprising trade interest from the second-worst team in the Western Conference.

The Utah Jazz, a squad that has only won three games so far this season and sits at 14th in the West, are reportedly considering trading for Mavericks guard Irving as they aim to turn things around.

Insider Ian Begley reported that Utah is internally weighing a trade move for Irving.

How Would Kyrie Irving Fit With Utah Jazz?

Irving is solid for the Mavericks in the 2026-2027 NBA season, averaging 22.3 points, 3.67 rebounds, and 4.4 assists across 12 games.

The Jazz’s guard rotation is anchored by starting backcourt duo Keyonte George and rookie Darryn Peterson. George serves as the primary playmaker and lead scorer at point guard, while Peterson, the second overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, provides high-volume scoring and secondary ball-handling at shooting guard.

Off the bench, third-year guard Isaiah Collier handles backup point guard duties with his transition pace and rim pressure, while veterans Josh Okogie and Josh Green provide perimeter defense and hustle.

Jazz’s struggles are largely rooted in a devastating wave of frontcourt injuries and severe offensive inefficiency.

Starting center Jusuf Nurkic has been sidelined since the preseason, Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a torn MCL just four games into the campaign, and franchise cornerstone Lauri Markkanen went down with a non-displaced right-hand fracture.

Compounding their depleted depth, the Jazz have ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and 3-point shooting, frequently struggling with high turnover rates and fourth-quarter collapses as a young, inexperienced roster tries to navigate late-game situations.

Utah faces a steep uphill climb in the Western Conference, made even more frustrating by the fact that they owe their 2027 first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies and have no draft incentive to lose.

Kyrie Irving Does Not Care About Trade Rumors

Kyrie Irving dismissed trade rumors as “distractions” and urged his teammates not to let outside speculation affect their locker room.

Speaking with reporters following a win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9, Irving emphasized protecting the Mavericks’ chemistry and ignoring preseason noise or predictions.

“Some of the trade rumors that continue to circle around our team or circle me, just distractions,” Irving said. “And … I let the team know out of my own mouth that these trade rumors, anything that’s going on with me, do not let this infiltrate our locker room.”

Reports from NBA insiders indicate Dallas wants to keep Irving and has rejected trade inquiries, while Irving wants to stay in Dallas as the team builds momentum after his return from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2025-2026 season.

The 15-year age gap between Irving, who is 34 years old, and Mavericks’ young franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg leads some observers to wonder whether Dallas might eventually pivot toward a timeline centered on Flagg.

Irving is now in his 15th season with a high-profile resume that includes being a 2016 NBA Champion, 2012 Rookie of the Year, nine-time All-Star, and Olympic gold medalist.

Right now, the Mavericks remain firm on their initial decision to hold onto Irving for at least the rest of the season.