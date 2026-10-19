Masai Ujiri Issues Statement After Mavericks Cut Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri issued a statement after the team cut Dwight Powell before the season opener.

Powell, who was the Mavericks’ longest-tenured player with 12 seasons spent in Dallas, was the team’s final roster cut ahead of Monday’s roster deadline, as the team decided to keep young big man Moussa Cisse instead.

Thus, Powell’s Mavericks career — which began back in 2014 — is officially over.

Mavericks Statement on Dwight Powell

Per a Mavericks press release, Ujiri shared the following statement about Powell, who was the team’s longest-tenured player before being waived:

“Dwight was the consummate professional throughout his 12 seasons with the Mavericks and embodies everything you want in someone representing your organization. He’s a tireless worker, an incredible teammate and someone whose impact extends well beyond the basketball court and into the Dallas community. We are grateful for everything Dwight has contributed to this franchise. He will always be part of the Mavericks family, and Dallas will always be a home for him. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter,” Ujiri said in his statement.

Per the team, Powell ranked “fourth among Mavericks’ all-time leaders in career field goal percentage (.606), fifth in games played (763), sixth in offensive rebounds (1,187), sixth in total rebounds (3,251) and 10th in blocks (330).”

What’s Next for Dwight Powell?

Given Powell is now 35 years old, it’s certainly possible that his NBA career is over, as most teams have full rosters already.

The Mavericks paid Powell a $1 million guarantee with the release instead of giving him $1.5 million guaranteed if he made the team’s opening-night roster.

It is possible that he could catch on with another team at a veteran’s minimum salary, but it would not be shocking at all if this was the end of the line for the veteran center.

He could also potentially wait a few months and sign with another team ahead of the playoffs as he looks to chase a ring, but it remains to be seen what contenders, if any, would be interested in signing him to their roster after the Mavericks decided to give him his release.