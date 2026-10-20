Mavericks Pass on Derrick Lively II Extension as Injury Concerns Complicate His Future

The Dallas Mavericks chose not to give Derek Lively a rookie extension. The deadline came and there was no agreement made between Lively and the organization. He will now play the final year of his rookie deal at approximately $7.24 million.

Reason for the Mavericks Decision

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a score by Brandon Williams #10 during the second half of a game against the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center on November 19, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lively has not been medically cleared to return yet as of right now. He missed the entire preseason dealing with right foot surgery. Over the last couple years he has been injury prone. In 2024-25 he only played 36 games and last season he only played 7 games.

Dallas has no evidence that he can remain healthy and play in the majority of the games. They are currently in a situation where they need players who can stay healthy and be available. Last season they were one of the most injury riddled teams in the league. The decision by the Mavericks is most likely due to Lively’s lack of health.

Lively Is Still an Important Piece

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 19: Dereck Lively III #2 of the Dallas Mavericks blocks shot of Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on March 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Lively is still a very valuable piece and when healthy, he produces on both ends. He is a lob threat and shot blocker. Lively played a big role in the Mavericks Finals run in 2024. In his most healthy season as a rookie, he was averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. He was also 6th on Rookie of the Year.

Lively needs to stay healthy and show Dallas that he is still capable of contributing. His rim protection and lobs were a key factor of the Mavericks 2024 run. He has a chance to help this team make a playoff push if he can stay healthy all season.

What’s the Next Step

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the first half of a 2025-26 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on November 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After this season, Dallas can extend Lively a qualifying offer. This would then make him a restricted free agent. This would allow the Mavericks to match any offer that any team tries and gives him. Missing the extension deadline doesn’t mean that Dallas decided to let him go. They most likely want him to prove he deserves a bigger contract in a healthy season.

Lively will get his chance to show he’s worthy of an extension once he’s cleared to play. In order to earn the contract, he needs to improve his number and have a significant jump. This Mavs team is going to need him this year. He is the determining factor on whether he gets a bigger contract or not.

The decision to not extend Lively delays the long term commitment. Dallas will be evaluating Lively’s health and availability this year to determine whether to give him a bigger deal. It is up to Lively to be available and play well in order to earn that contract.