Dallas Mavericks’ Former First-Round Pick Makes Statement in Debut

Former first-round pick Jeremy Sochan made his NBA G League debut for the Dallas Mavericks‘ affiliate, the Texas Legends, on Sunday.

Sochan delivered an impressive performance, recording 24 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old shot an efficient 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range, although Texas suffered a 107-91 defeat to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nevertheless, it was an encouraging start for the 6-foot-8 forward, who is looking to revive his NBA career through the developmental league for the first time.

Dallas Mavericks’ Affiliate Welcomes Former First-Round Pick Jeremy Sochan

The Legends selected Sochan with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft in late October.

The former lottery pick reportedly received offers to play overseas in Europe and Australia but ultimately opted to continue his career in the G League.

In a recent interview, Sochan discussed his longstanding relationship with Mavericks general manager Mike Schmitz, suggesting that their connection played a role in his decision to join the organization.

“I’ve known Mike Schmitz for a really long time,” he said. “He’s seen me playing a game in Bosnia when I was 14 and I actually had an interview with him then.”

“It was one of my first ones so it was a terrible interview, I think I stuttered and stuff, but I’ve known him for a long time and when this situation all happened, that was one of the first guys I talked to and it’s someone that I trust and respect a lot.”

Sochan has endured a turbulent period since the San Antonio Spurs waived him in February, moving between several NBA organizations before ultimately finding himself without a roster spot.

The forward joined the New York Knicks for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, helping the franchise secure its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Across 16 appearances with New York, Sochan averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 6.9 minutes per game, with all of his appearances coming off the bench.

Jeremy Sochan Eyes NBA Comeback Following Turbulent Offseason

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Sochan signed a training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers and appeared in four preseason games.

However, Portland subsequently waived him, leaving the former first-round pick without an NBA opportunity heading into the new campaign.

Sochan has now turned to the G League in an effort to rebuild his stock and earn another opportunity at the highest level.

Importantly, he currently holds a standard G League contract, meaning he has no exclusive NBA ties to Dallas despite playing for its developmental affiliate.

Any NBA franchise can sign Sochan without compensating the Mavericks, potentially opening the door for several interested teams if he continues producing strong performances.

Having already completed four NBA seasons, Sochan is no longer eligible for a two-way contract under the league’s eligibility rules.

Instead, he would need to secure a standard NBA contract or a 10-day deal to return to the league.

NBA teams regularly monitor the G League throughout the season, identifying standout performers who could strengthen their rosters as injuries and other needs arise.

Given his previous NBA experience, physical tools and encouraging debut, Sochan could emerge as one of the more intriguing call-up candidates if he maintains this level of production.