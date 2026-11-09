NBA Announces Major Cooper Flagg News After Mavericks Win

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg accomplished a feat on Sunday that eluded other teenage phenoms like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

The 19-year-old dropped 25 points, five rebounds and a career-high 12 assists in under 30 minutes as the Mavericks routed the Brooklyn Nets, 130-93, to improve to 6-4. The NBA announced that Flagg became the first teenager to record such a stat line.

COOPER FLAGG DELIVERED WITH EFFICIENCY! 🏀 25 PTS (8-13 FGM)

🏀 5 REB

🏀 12 AST (career-high)

🏀 3 3PM

🏀 28 MIN

🏀@dallasmavs W He’s the first teenager in NBA history to record 25+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ REB in under 30 minutes of playing time 🤯

Earlier in the season, Flagg also became the first teenager to record 25+ PTS, 10+ AST, 5+ REB and 5+ STL in his team’s win over the Miami Heat.

Is Cooper Flagg Best Teenager Ever?

Flagg, who turns 20 next month, is rapidly entering the conversation for the greatest teenager in NBA history. Through 79 games, the Duke product has posted 1,689 points, 523 rebounds, 379 assists, 101 steals and 71 blocks — all while shooting an efficient 47% from the field.

Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina recently explained why Flagg could be on pace to surpass LeBron James as the NBA’s most accomplished teenager.

“Youngest player to score at least 50 points in an NBA game? That was Flagg, who accomplished the feat on April 3, 2026, at 19 years and 103 days old,” Urbina highlighted, while making a case for Flagg over James.

“Youngest player to score 40? Also Flagg, who pulled that off at 18 years and 359 days old, and actually took the record from James. Flagg also became the first and only 18-year-old to score 40 points in an NBA game that night,” added Urbina.

Dallas Mavericks Start 6-4

Entering the 2026–27 season, rumors swirled that the Mavericks might trade Kyrie Irving to focus on building around Cooper Flagg. However, just 10 games in, Dallas looks like a legitimate playoff contender, accelerating its rebuilding timeline.

Most impressively, the Mavericks own wins over powerhouses like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, and came within a possession of beating the San Antonio Spurs last week. And they’ve done so without starting center Dereck Lively II.

Projected to win just 41 games in preseason, the Mavericks are blowing past expectations. Cooper Flagg and Dallas host the Indiana Pacers (3–7) on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back, though Kyrie Irving’s availability remains uncertain as he continues managing his workload following last season’s ACL recovery.