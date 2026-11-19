The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors handily on Wednesday night. Cooper Flagg had a big night, and the Warriors remain without an injured Steph Curry.

The clash also stood out for a different reason, though. Morez Johnson Jr. was playing against Yaxel Lendeborg after the pair helped Michigan win a national title last season — for coach Dusty May, who is now the Mavs’ head coach.

Johnson and Lendeborg will be compared going forward for more than that reason.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Mavs had the ninth pick and all three of May’s Michigan guys were on the board: Johnson, Lendeborg and the giant Aday Mara.

The Mavs took Johnson, and while it’s really early, it hasn’t aged well so far.

Lendeborg looks like a rising star. Mara looks like an impactful center. Johnson’s impact so far has been more muted.

Wednesday night brought questions for May about his Michigan guys, though, and he had thoughtful answers.

Dusty May on Morez Johnson Jr.

May was quick to acknowledge that it hasn’t been perfect so far for Johnson, but he also sees good things ahead.

“I don’t think Rez is happy with the way it’s going,” May said, via The Athletic. “… But success is never linear and never happens the way we want it to. There are going to be bumps in the road. You have to continue to get healthy and in game shape. I think he has some big nights ahead of him.”

Johnson was always going to be more of a versatile guy who influences games in a variety of subtle ways. It’ll take time for him to potentially show that he can do that in the NBA.

Dusty May on Yaxel Lendeborg

Lendeborg had a tough shooting night against the Mavs, and it’s been tough for him with Curry out.

“He’s been thrust into something brand new now with Steph being out,” May said, via The Athletic. “They are needing him to almost be their guy as a rookie. That’s a heavy burden. But if anyone can do it, he’s capable.”

May has said that he didn’t know who the Mavs were going to take.

“I had no idea,” May said in October. “Obviously, you give them the feedback and the intel on all your guys. But no, I knew they liked all three of our guys. I didn’t know who they were drafting. I was shocked.”

So far, it hasn’t worked out how the Mavericks were hoping.