Cooper Flagg continues to impress in his second NBA season, and it can be easy to forget that he’s not even 20 years old yet.

His latest standout performance came Wednesday night in a 116-94 win over the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

It was the kind of win, even without Curry on the other side, that can jumpstart the Mavericks.

Flagg was really good, his teammates supported him well and Dallas improved to 8-7 on the young season.

They also shut down Warriors rookie star Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

In the process, Flagg moved himself closer to a LeBron James NBA record

Cooper Flagg Chasing LeBron James Record

Flagg recorded his 10th game with at least 30 points and five assists.

That’s second in NBA history for a player to have such outings as a teenager. James had 13 of them, according to ESPN Insights.

Flagg will remain 19 years old for about another month. He’d need a strong push, but it’s certainly in play for him to tie or pass James. Flagg was the youngest player in his draft class, and the second-youngest No. 1 overall pick ever behind just James, and that has allowed him to pursue a lot of James’ teenage records.

The playmaking aspect of Flagg’s game has been particularly impressive since he entered the NBA, simply because it wasn’t clear exactly how he’d fare in that department — and it turns out, Flagg does a great job of setting up his teammates.

Cooper Flagg Stats

Flagg led all players in points and assists during Wednesday night’s win over the Warriors.

He totaled 33 points on an efficient 11-for-15 from the floor. Flagg was 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the foul line.

Flagg totaled nine assists, as well, with his only blemish being five turnovers.

The star added five rebounds and four steals. Flagg was a plus-32, tied for tops on Dallas with P.J. Washington, who had 21 points.

Kyrie Irving added 17 points and five assists in a comfortable win for the Mavs.