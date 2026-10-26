Mavs Face $88.8 Million Problem

The Dallas Mavericks have quickly built up a much deeper rotation than they might have expected.

On a team built around Cooper Flagg, all of a sudden there are more forwards than the Mavs know what to do with, and that has the potential to be a problem.

One contract in particular stands out for the Mavs amid this crowded rotation: P.J. Washington.

Washington is playing on a deal that will pay him $88.8 million over the life of the contract. It’s not clear if the Mavericks will be able to even play him enough to get their money’s worth, and it might be too expensive to trade, as well.

P.J. Washington Contract Problem

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently broke down Washington’s contract as one of the six obvious problem deals in the NBA.

In Washington’s case, it’s not even that he’s overpaid for who he is as a player. It’s just tough to justify paying him that much for how he fits into this current Dallas team.