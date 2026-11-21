The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with injuries a lot to start this season. They may now be without forward P.J. Washington, who’s been downgraded to doubtful per Underdog NBA. He is doubtful due to an illness and will most likely have to sit out against the Los Angeles Clippers. This comes as bad news for Dallas; Washington is a key player for their offense.

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 18: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a three point shot during a game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on November 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

P.J. Washington is just one of many Dallas players to have something keeping him out of the game. The Mavericks, especially in their frontcourt, have dealt with a lot of injuries. One of them is Derek Lively III, who has yet to play a game this season. This is a Dallas team that could be really good if fully healthy. Washington is not doubtful with an injury; however, his situation is an illness that may keep him out.

He is a player who’s been one of their most reliable players and barely misses games. They may have him as doubtful for a cautionary reason and not want him to get worse. It will be tougher to win in Washington’s absence, even against a struggling Clippers team.

Why the Absence Could Impact the Rotation

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 6: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 6, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Someone else will need to step up for the Mavericks. Washington’s absence completely changes the rotation. He is a player who’s able to attack the rim and knock down threes. Washington also has the capability of creating his own shot at times. They will need to find scoring production from someone else. This is a big loss for a Dallas team that’s trying to get on a winning path.

Washington is doubtful with an illness and may miss Saturday night’s game against the Clippers. It’s a big loss at a time when the Mavericks have so many players in and out of the lineup. He’s a player who doesn’t miss many games; if he does miss Saturday’s game, the Mavericks will need to adjust their lineup in a big way.