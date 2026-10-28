Mavericks Make $17.4 Million Decision on Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are making quick progress with one of their latest roster additions, forward Zaccharie Risacher.

Dallas acquired the 2024 No. 1 overall pick in a three-team trade this past offseason. The deal sent Risacher to Dallas, three second-round picks to Oklahoma City, and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta.

The Mavericks added the 6-foot-8 forward with the final two years of his contract being team options. Dallas needed just four games to decide Risacher’s future.

Dallas exercised Zaccharie Risacher’s fourth-year team option on Wednesday, the team announced. He will earn $17.43 million next season before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2028.

Zaccharie Risacher’s Franchise-Record-Setting Debut With the Mavs

21-year-old Zaccharie Risacher joined a Dallas Mavericks team with uncertainty about his role. However, it took just one game to make his presence known.

On Opening Night, Risacher tallied four points, six rebounds, two assists, and five steals. The defensive performance set a franchise record for the most steals recorded by a player in his team debut.

Risacher continues to build momentum early into the season. Through four games, he averages 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game. H

He has placed himself among the NBA’s best in blocks and steals per game.

First-year head coach Dusty May likes what he is seeing from the former No. 1 pick, which should help solidify his long-term presence on the Mavericks roster.

Dusty May Remains Confident in Zaccharie Risacher’s Shooting Despite Early Struggles

Although Zaccharie Risacher’s defense has kept him in the Mavericks’ rotation, the 21-year-old has struggled with his shooting early in the season.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Risacher is shooting 30.8 percent (12-for-39) from the field and just 17.6 percent (3-for-17) from three.

“It’s like, he’s playing so hard, we appreciate that so much that we’re never gonna tell him to stop shooting it,” head coach Dusty May said about his recent offensive issues. “That’s the crazy part. He’s a very good shooter that’s just not making it now, but he’s finding so many other ways to impact the game. And it looks like he’s having fun even though it’s not his best.”

Risacher has posted strong shooting numbers in his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. This has resulted in career percentages of 45.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

Risacher can score at an efficient rate, but he has yet to find this consistency in his Mavericks career. However, the transition to a new team may have revealed a new aspect of his game.