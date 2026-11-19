Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is not a fan of Grand Theft Auto 6 and is playing a different, less popular game on his phone.

Nikola Jokic revealed that he won’t be playing Grand Theft Auto VI on its launch day. Instead, he prefers playing League of Legends on his phone, referring to League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Speaking to reporters on Nov. 19, which was the official release date of GTA VI, the Nuggets star gave a blunt “No” when asked if he plans to pick up the blockbuster open-world game.

While acknowledging that he still makes time for video games despite having a family, Jokic shared that he sticks to mobile gaming rather than jumping into the massive console release.

“I play League of Legends on the phone,” Jokic said.

Despite passing on GTA VI, Jokic previously told the Nuggets’ social media team that his favorite entry in the franchise is the classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Jokic has noted that becoming a parent cut into his daily gaming sessions, though he still makes time to unwind with games when he can.

Nikola Jokic Grew Up Playing Video Games With Friends

Nikola Jokic grew up playing video games with friends from his hometown in Serbia, especially League of Legends. He has shared that his gaming group includes a childhood friend from primary school and another friend a couple of years older.

“I’m playing with my friend that I grew up with. Like, he was in the city with me. In elementary school, primary school; we grew up together,” Jokic said during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

“And I play with friends…he’s a little bit older than us, two or three years older than us and we are playing League of Legends. I play League of Legends on the phone.”

Notably, Jokic is known for a calm, understated personality that contrasts with typical NBA superstar bravado, pairing deadpan humor and a love for simple off-court life.

Despite his relaxed outward demeanor, Jokic has pushed back against the idea that he doesn’t care about winning, saying “I care a lot” and “I love to play basketball” in previous interviews.

Nikola Jokic Expresses Frustrations About The Denver Nuggets

After the Nuggets’ 117–105 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 16, Jokic called out the team’s turnovers, rebounding lapses, and lack of role clarity.

Jokic noted that losing is acceptable when shots aren’t falling, but “lazy” passes and giveaways that turn into easy transition points kill momentum.

“You know, I think like it’s okay to lose, but I just like when someone out-rebounds you and you have so many turnovers, so many mistakes, I think you can lose the game if you create open looks or you miss or it’s not your night or whatever,” Jokic said. “But I think just losing the game just because you didn’t finish the job with rebounding or you’re just lazy with the passes or, you know, I think that was, you know, that kind of kills you a little bit, kills the momentum.”

The Nuggets immediately bounced back by winning against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Right now, Denver is at 8-5 this season.