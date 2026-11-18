The Denver Nuggets have one of the best players in the NBA in Nikola Jokic. Jokic has been seen as the best offensive player in the NBA for the last few years. He is one of the best passers at the center position in the history of the league.

However, this year has seen Jokic’s stats take a hit from what they have been. This year, he is averaging 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. All of those are significantly lower than last year. Now, one pundit believes the Nuggets should consider trading him.

Bill Simmons Thinks the Nuggets Should Think About Trading Nikola Jokic

On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons thinks that Denver should consider moving on from him before he continues to decline further.

“I’m sure there has to at least be conversations about whether you shop Joker or not. I’m in the camp you can’t. I don’t think you can trade Joker. He has to retire in Denver.”

Simmons then wonders if the Nuggets would consider trading Jokic to Houston for a package that could include Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard, Clint Capela, and a first-round pick from Phoenix. However, Simmons made it clear that he thinks Denver should keep Jokic.

Right now, the Nuggets sit eighth in the Western Conference standings. It’s still early in the season, so they still have some time to turn things around. However, Jokic does not look like the same dominant player he has been over the last half-decade or so.

Jokic also doesn’t have a long-term extension. Jokic mentioned over the summer that he was going to sign an extension next summer so he could get more money. Is there a chance that he decides to sign elsewhere if the Nuggets continue to struggle throughout the year and barely get into the playoffs?

Denver Has One Option to Make a Big Move While Keeping Nikola Jokic

Keeping Jokic is likely the goal that Denver has for the long term. He is the face of the franchise, and he helped them win a title. However, they do have one big move they could make to keep Jokic and possibly improve the team moving forward. That involves trading Jamal Murray.

Murray is the second-best player on the team, and trading him would not only create more financial flexibility but could net them a strong return. It depends on what team they would trade him to. Of course, there is no indication that the Nuggets are interested in doing something like that at the moment.

Denver has the 16th-best net rating in the league. That means they are a perfectly average basketball team right now. Jokic needs to elevate his play to help pull them out of that average setting if the Nuggets want to have any shot of competing for a championship.