Nuggets Get Major Injury Boost After Nightmare Travel Delay From Mexico

The Denver Nuggets spent much of the weekend trying to get out of Mexico City. Now, after an exhausting travel ordeal, they appear ready to put their regular lineup on the floor in Houston.

All five Denver starters, along with veteran sixth man DeMar DeRozan, were upgraded from questionable to probable for Monday’s game against the Rockets, according to the NBA’s 2:15 p.m. ET injury report.

The update provides considerable relief after mechanical problems with the Nuggets’ charter plane delayed their departure from Mexico for nearly a full day.

Denver faces Houston at Toyota Center at 8:30 p.m. ET, hoping to extend its winning streak to three games.

Denver Upgrades Nikola Jokic, Entire Starting Lineup

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun were all initially listed as questionable following Denver’s difficult trip.

Monday’s updated injury report changed all five designations to probable.

Jokic is managing a right elbow sprain, while Murray has a left shin contusion.

Gordon is listed with left calf injury management, Johnson with a right ankle sprain and Braun with a left calf contusion and illness.

DeRozan, meanwhile, is probable despite dealing with lower-back spasms.

The six players represent the foundation of Denver’s rotation.

Their availability would give coach David Adelman a far more complete lineup than Sunday’s initial injury report suggested.

However, probable does not mean officially cleared. Final availability will be determined closer to tipoff.

Julian Strawther remains out with a left knee sprain.

Nuggets Endure Nightmare Travel Delay in Mexico City

The injury concerns followed an unusual weekend for Denver.

The Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-102 Saturday in Mexico City before encountering mechanical problems with their aircraft.

According to Altitude Sports broadcaster Katy Winge, the team left Arena CDMX around 7:30 p.m. and reached the airport approximately 90 minutes later.

Players boarded the aircraft, but mechanical issues delayed departure.

After several hours, another problem emerged when the plane’s door would not close properly.

The team eventually returned to its hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Denver finally departed Mexico City late Sunday afternoon, approximately 21 hours after leaving the arena.

The disruption forced the Nuggets to cancel their Monday morning shootaround.

The extended delay also raised questions about how well the players could recover before facing Houston.

Nuggets Face Rockets After Strong Mexico City Performance

Despite the travel problems, Denver enters Monday with momentum.

Jokic recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against Indiana, leading a balanced offensive effort.

Seven Nuggets scored in double figures, while the bench contributed 43 points.

Spencer Jones also provided a spark in his season debut, scoring 13 points and making all three of his 3-point attempts.

The victory improved Denver to 5-3.

Houston, meanwhile, enters at 7-3 after consecutive losses to Minnesota and Phoenix.

The Rockets will also be without centers Steven Adams and Clint Capela because of injuries.

For Denver, Monday’s upgraded injury report removes much of the uncertainty surrounding its starting lineup.

Whether the Nuggets can overcome the fatigue from their difficult trip remains another question.

At least they appear positioned to face Houston with nearly all their key contributors available.