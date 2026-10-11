Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Sends Message After $110 Million Extension

Brandin Podziemski now has a long-term home with the Golden State Warriors. The guard agreed to a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale extension on Saturday. It runs through the 2031-32 season.

Podziemski Reacts to His Warriors Extension

Speaking to reporters, via 95.7 The Game, the 23-year-old said he does not take the deal for granted. “I’m obviously super grateful for the situation I’m in. A lot of people contributed to my success,” Podziemski said. “I’m grateful for this organization taking a leap with faith in me and wanting me here for the future.”

ESPN reported the deal is fully guaranteed. It includes a mutual option for the fifth season and a trade kicker. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the terms.

What Earned Podziemski the Deal

The extension follows his best season. Podziemski played all 82 games in 2025-26. He was the only Warriors player to do so and one of just 18 in the NBA. The guard set career highs across the board, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.08 steals in 28.5 minutes. He shot 45.5 percent from the field.

His scoring has risen in each of his first three seasons. Golden State drafted him 19th overall out of Santa Clara in 2023.

Warriors Leaders Praise the Move

General manager Mike Dunleavy said the guard makes the team better every time he plays. “He’s a durable, skilled, two-way player that makes our team better each time he takes the court,” Dunleavy said.

Head coach Steve Kerr called it a win-win. “I’m thrilled for Brandin and his family, really happy for us,” Kerr said.

What It Means for Golden State

The deal is the latest in a busy stretch for Golden State. The team extended Stephen Curry and re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II. Much of the veteran core is staying put.

For Podziemski, the deal brings security and higher expectations. The Warriors are betting last season’s steady two-way play is only the start. He now has five years to prove that faith was well placed.