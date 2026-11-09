Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 9)

The Golden State Warriors conclude their six-game homestand on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors enter the matchup on a seven-game winning streak and will look to maintain their momentum ahead of a rough five-game road trip.

On the other hand, the Pelicans are coming off a 139-123 loss to the LA Clippers and are on a two-game losing streak.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Pelicans

According to the official injury report of the Golden State Warriors, four players are listed as out, and one player is listed as probable.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Will Richard will be sidelined against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler and Moody are still recovering from their respective knee surgeries, while Porzingis is not with the team as he takes a break away from basketball. There are even reports that the Warriors have cleared out Porzingis’ locker room amid rumors of a potential trade.

As for Richard, he was diagnosed with a UCL tear in his left thumb. The Warriors are yet to confirm the severity of his injury.

If it’s just a partial tear, he could be out for weeks, though the injury being on his non-shooting hand might be good news. But if it’s a full tear, he could be out for three to four months since he’ll have to undergo surgery.

Gui Santos is the player listed as probable. He continues to deal with left knee tendinitis, but he’s likely to be cleared to play before the 10:00 EST tip-off.

Latest Update on Jimmy Butler

On January 19 against the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler tore his right ACL and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Butler is expected to return some time around in January or even February, but it seems like the Golden State Warriors could get him back sooner than later.

According to Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints, Jimmy Butler worked out in full uniform before the Warriors’ win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. It was a great sign that Butler is ramping up his activities, which means Golden State could have a stronger roster to compete in the West.

“Steve Kerr, pre-game, said Jimmy Butler worked out in his full Warriors uniform. Lo and behold, Butler, fresh from a workout, walked into the locker room in the full home whites. Looked like he got a good sweat in, a sign that his recovery is ramping up,” Fukuda tweeted.

The Warriors are surviving the absence of Butler, as well as Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody.

However, their upcoming five-game trip will test their resolve. They visit teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, among others.