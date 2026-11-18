The Houston Rockets will be without center Clint Capela in Wednesday night’s game. Houston has ruled him out due to an ankle sprain, according to Underdog NBA. The veteran big man was once one of the best shot blockers and rebounders in the league. He played an important part for the Rockets when backup center Steven Adams was out with an injury.
Houston Rockets Frontcourt Problems Without Capela
Without Capela playing, the Rockets’ frontcourt will be thinner. However, with Adams back, they have their normal backup center. Capela being out may have caused major problems for Houston had they not had Adams back yet. Capela has been playing limited minutes this season so far, as he is not the player he once was.
He was getting valuable minutes for Houston, but with Adams back in the lineup, his minutes were going to go back down. Capela is still important to this team and to their frontcourt, which has been dealing with injuries. He’s a player that you can throw into the lineup and who can give Houston solid minutes.
Capela’s Absence Causes a New Rotation
Capela’s Absence may cause a slight adjustment, but nothing major. If Adam or Alperen Sengun, or both, get into foul trouble, they will have to go to someone else. Another player will need to go in and make an impact on winning. Houston is a deep team, and Capela is an aging player who isn’t what he once was. They have players all around that can step up.
This is a minor setback for Houston, not a big one. It’s a big loss in terms of veteran leadership. They still have the players in their normal rotation who are capable of stepping up and playing big. It seems like every game someone different is leading the Rockets in scoring; that’s how deep a team this is.
Capela will be out for Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. His veteran leadership will be missed by this Rockets team. The next man up will have to go in and make an impact in some type of way. Houston is playing an injury-riddled Pacers team.
Houston Rockets Rule Out Veteran Big Man for Wednesday’s Game