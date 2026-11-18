The Houston Rockets will be without center Clint Capela in Wednesday night’s game. Houston has ruled him out due to an ankle sprain, according to Underdog NBA. The veteran big man was once one of the best shot blockers and rebounders in the league. He played an important part for the Rockets when backup center Steven Adams was out with an injury.

Houston Rockets Frontcourt Problems Without Capela

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Clint Capela #30 of the Houston Rockets grabs a rebound during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Without Capela playing, the Rockets’ frontcourt will be thinner. However, with Adams back, they have their normal backup center. Capela being out may have caused major problems for Houston had they not had Adams back yet. Capela has been playing limited minutes this season so far, as he is not the player he once was.

He was getting valuable minutes for Houston, but with Adams back in the lineup, his minutes were going to go back down. Capela is still important to this team and to their frontcourt, which has been dealing with injuries. He’s a player that you can throw into the lineup and who can give Houston solid minutes.

Capela’s Absence Causes a New Rotation

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Clint Capela #30 of the Houston Rockets blocks the shot by Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Capela’s Absence may cause a slight adjustment, but nothing major. If Adam or Alperen Sengun, or both, get into foul trouble, they will have to go to someone else. Another player will need to go in and make an impact on winning. Houston is a deep team, and Capela is an aging player who isn’t what he once was. They have players all around that can step up.

This is a minor setback for Houston, not a big one. It’s a big loss in terms of veteran leadership. They still have the players in their normal rotation who are capable of stepping up and playing big. It seems like every game someone different is leading the Rockets in scoring; that’s how deep a team this is.

Capela will be out for Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. His veteran leadership will be missed by this Rockets team. The next man up will have to go in and make an impact in some type of way. Houston is playing an injury-riddled Pacers team.