The Houston Rockets could make a blockbuster move for one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Bill Simmons floated the idea of Houston pursuing three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, even if it means trading two young players and several draft picks.

Speaking on the November 17 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons questioned whether the Rockets have enough size to compete with the Western Conference’s best teams.

He also identified Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis as potential targets if Houston cannot land Jokic.

The comments followed Houston’s 128-110 loss to the Miami Heat on November 16.

Bill Simmons Floats Rockets Trade for Nikola Jokic

Simmons believes Houston has the assets to at least test Denver’s willingness to move its franchise cornerstone.

“Do they just make one play for Joker and just see what Denver says?” Simmons asked.

His proposed package centered on Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Clint Capela’s expiring contract.

Houston could also offer draft compensation, including its Phoenix first-round pick and available pick swaps.

Simmons suggested the Rockets could make the move to pair Jokic with Kevin Durant.

“Offensively, we become a terror,” Simmons said.

Jokic would give Houston another elite scorer and passer alongside Durant, who is averaging 21.3 points this season.

The Serbian center averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists during the 2025-26 season.

But the proposed trade would mean losing Sengun, who currently leads Houston with 22.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets would also sacrifice Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Simmons’ proposal is speculative. There is no indication Denver has made Jokic available.

Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis Also Mentioned in Trade Pitch

Simmons offered two alternatives if Houston cannot acquire Jokic.

He suggested the Rockets consider pursuing Jamal Murray to strengthen their backcourt, potentially using Fred VanVleet, other contracts and a draft pick.

Simmons also raised the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis, although he believed Houston might need to include Durant in such a deal.

Both scenarios would require Houston to surrender established talent.

Jokic remains the most ambitious target of the three.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with Denver and helped the franchise win its first championship in 2023.

He also reiterated his desire to remain with the Nuggets during September’s media day.

According to The Associated Press, Jokic plans to sign a long-term contract extension next summer. Waiting could allow him to secure a five-year deal worth approximately $350 million.

That makes a move to Houston difficult to envision without a major change in Denver’s plans.

As for the Rockets, the question is whether their current core can deliver a championship or whether another major trade is worth the cost.