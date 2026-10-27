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Indiana Pacers Make Tyrese Haliburton Announcement Before 76ers Game

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while defended by Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis.

The Pacers are coming off a 110-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/10 from three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Indiana Pacers Make Tyrese Haliburton Announcement

GettyTyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For Wednesday’s game, Haliburton has been listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Injury Report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers: Aaron Nesmith – Probable (left hamstring strain) Obi Toppin – Probable (left hand sprain) Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (left hamstring tightness) Andrew Nembhard – Questionable (neck soreness) Ben Sheppard – Out (left meniscus tear) Johnny Furphy – Out (right ACL repair/surgery) T.J. McConnell – Out (right hamstring strain) Ivica Zubac – Out (left ankle sprain)”

Looking At Haliburton

GettyTyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers speaks to the crowd prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 23, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Haliburton is back after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Through his first four games back, he is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of his 6th season playing in the NBA.

Looking At The Pacers Right Now

GettyHead coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers speaks to the media during Indiana Pacers Media Day at the Ascension St Vincent Center on October 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pacers come into the night with a 2-2 record in their first four games of the new season.

They are 0-1 at home.

Before missing the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Pacers had reached Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Following the 76ers, they will head on the road to visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat on Friday night in Florida.

Looking At The 76ers Right Now

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

As for the 76ers, they come into the night with a 3-1 record in four games.

Most recently, they lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 106-93 (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Indiana Pacers Make Tyrese Haliburton Announcement Before 76ers Game

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