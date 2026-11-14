Tyrese Haliburton Makes New Appearance Ahead of Pacers vs. Knicks Game

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is back in the spotlight ahead of Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks, although fans hoping to see the All-Star guard return to the court will have to keep waiting.

Haliburton recently reshared a Puma commercial on his Instagram page, showing off the court vision and anticipation that have helped make him one of the NBA’s most recognizable point guards.

The appearance comes as interest in his playing status is surging ahead of Indiana’s Friday, Nov. 13, matchup with New York.

Unfortunately, the answer to the question many Pacers fans are asking is unchanged: Haliburton will not play against the Knicks.

Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs. Knicks?

No. Haliburton has been ruled out of Friday’s game against the Knicks because of a left hamstring strain, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The Pacers host New York at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET in an Emirates NBA Cup matchup broadcast on Prime Video.

Indiana will also be without Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard, while Aaron Nesmith is questionable with right knee soreness. Fellow guard T.J. McConnell is probable with a right hamstring strain.

Haliburton’s absence is particularly disappointing given his promising start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

After missing the entire previous campaign while recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Haliburton returned to average 21.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds over his first four games.

His comeback was interrupted by the hamstring injury, which the Pacers announced Oct. 28.

Head coach Rick Carlisle provided another update Wednesday, Nov. 11, explaining that Haliburton was making progress but wasn’t ready to return.

“The hamstring is doing better. Check back in in 10 days. I think that’s reasonable,” Carlisle said, according to Indianapolis Star reporter Dustin Dopirak.

That puts the next anticipated update around Nov. 21, although the Pacers have not established an official return date.

Tyrese Haliburton Shares Puma Commercial Amid Injury Absence

While Haliburton remains sidelined, his latest Puma appearance offers fans another look at the creativity that has defined his NBA career.

The commercial, which Haliburton reshared on Instagram, portrays the Pacers guard as someone whose anticipation extends well beyond ordinary basketball instincts.

“Most people think court vision is seeing the court, seeing the defense, no-look passes,” the narrator says. “That’s beginner stuff.”

The commercial then takes that idea a step further, suggesting Haliburton can see 0.3 seconds into the future.

The exaggerated premise turns his basketball intelligence into a comedic superpower, with Haliburton anticipating what happens around him before anyone else catches on.

It’s a fitting advertisement for a player whose passing and ability to manipulate defenses have become central to Indiana’s offensive identity.

Haliburton has been partnered with Puma since 2024, and the relationship has continued through his lengthy injury recovery and return to NBA action.

Still, the commercial is a promotional appearance, not an indication that Haliburton has received medical clearance to play.

That distinction matters as Indiana works through another stretch without its starting point guard.

Andrew Nembhard has taken on additional ball-handling responsibilities during Haliburton’s absence, while the Pacers continue navigating injuries throughout their backcourt.

Fans hoping for a Haliburton comeback can circle the days following Carlisle’s suggested Nov. 21 checkpoint. Indiana visits the Knicks again Nov. 22 before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 23.

Neither matchup has been identified as an official return target.