Indiana Pacers Announce Injury Report for Brooklyn Nets Game on Oct. 25

The Indiana Pacers are back on the road on Sunday for their third game of the season.

They visit the Barclays Center in New York City to take on the 0-2 Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers are coming off a disappointing home opener, losing to the Dallas Mavericks 121-105.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Nets

Seven players are on the Indiana Pacers injury report for today’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Three players are listed as out, one is doubtful and three are probable.

Johnny Furphy and T.J. McConnell remain sidelined as they recover from knee surgery and hamstring strain, respectively.

Ben Sheppard missed the Pacers’ loss due to left knee soreness, but he’s now been diagnosed with a meniscus tear.

According to Tony East of Forbes and Circle City Spin, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Sheppard could miss a “few weeks” and a “little bit of time” because of the injury.

Braden Smith is doubtful, but not because of an injury. He’s on a two-way contract and has been inactive in the first two games.

Aaron Nesmith, Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson are probable, which means they are more than likely getting upgraded to available before tip-off.

Nesmith is the only dealing with an injury, while Brown and Slawson are healthy and on two-way deals.

Pacers This Season

The Indiana Pacers started the season on the road, visiting the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pacers were down big in the first half before storming back to earn a 123-120 win.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 12 assists in his official NBA return after missing all of last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. Pascal Siakam added 30 points and eight rebounds, while Obi Toppin scored 20 points off the bench.

On Friday, the Pacers played their first home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, they couldn’t find their offensive rhythm and were down big again. They tried to pull off another comeback but fell short, 121-105.

Haliburton had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Siakam contributed 23 points.

Pacers vs. Nets Preview

The Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets were two of the worst teams in the NBA last season.

The Pacers were dealing with Tyrese Haliburton’s season-long absence, while the Nets were at the start of a rebuild.

Nevertheless, the Pacers still won the season series 2-1.

The Pacers have also dominated the last 10 games against the Nets, winning seven of them dating back to March 16, 2024.