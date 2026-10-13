LeBron James Gets Real About Haliburton’s Pacers Ahead of NBA Season

LeBron James has expressed his honest thoughts about the Indiana Pacers ahead of the new NBA season, with Tyrese Haliburton back in tow.

According to James, who is now playing in the same conference as the Pacers after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pacers will only go as far as Haliburton takes them.

Indiana Pacers Will Be Dangerous, Says LeBron James

James believes the Pacers remain dangerous as long as Haliburton is healthy and remains on the same level as he was in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

“Obviously, Tyrese Haliburton is one of my favorite people in the world, so I’m happy about that. But as you said, we know what we saw from the Pacers two years ago, and it was all predicated on his pace,” James said on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash.

“His ability to push the ball up the floor, make pitch-ahead passes and attack off the dribble, along with his knowledge, IQ and feel for the game, allowed them to become the team that reached the Finals.”

James added that every team must be ready to face an elite squad once they take on the Pacers with Haliburton.

“Listen, nobody can move the needle like Tyrese Haliburton. He’s the head of the snake, so we’ll see where he is physically. If he’s anything close to where he was before, they’ll put themselves in contention. You’ve got to be ready to play them,” he said.

In the preseason, Haliburton has officially returned to the floor after a 16-month recovery from a torn right Achilles tendon.

Haliburton tore his right Achilles during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the eventual NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder on June 22, 2025.

He missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season when he also dealt with a severe bout of shingles that caused facial swelling and temporary weight gain.

Haliburton made his official return to game action on Oct. 7, in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at his alma mater, Iowa State University. There, he played 16 minutes, finishing with 7 points, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal in a 123-112 win.

Tyrese Haliburton Is 100% Healthy Entering the 2026-2027 NBA Season

Tyrese Haliburton is entering the new season with a healthy mind and body. At Pacers media day, Haliburton said he is 100% and will be unleashed in the upcoming season.

“I am healthy. I am 100%. There will be no restrictions,” Haliburton said. “That is not news. There is no source. I am the source. I’m good. I’m ready to go for the year.”

“I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am right now. I’m a big believer in my work. I’ve put in an unbelievable amount of time to get to where I am today, so all my belief comes from that.”

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton will have no limitations.

“At this point, it really appears that he has made a great recovery and a great return to play,” Carlisle said on media day. “Do not anticipate a lot of limitations, but we will make sure that we go at the correct pace.”

The Pacers will look to bounce back from their worst-ever season last year, where they only won 19 games.

The Pacers will open the 2026-2027 regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 21.