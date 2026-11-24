It appears that Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is nearing his return.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and John Furphy have been assigned to the Pacers’ G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.

In a video posted to Instagram three days ago by Haliburton’s production company, zerodoubt, he said, “The goal for me is to be back before the start of December.”

Based on context clues in the video, Haliburton said, “We’re at week three of the season today. I’ve missed the last…I want to say, seven games?” That would place the video’s recording around mid-November.

Haliburton Gets Candid About His Injury

Haliburton’s disappointment was evident in the video. At one point, he candidly explained how difficult this latest recovery has been.

“I just want to be healthy…I don’t know how to put it into words, except it’s very frustrating and disappointing for me. I just. I really do love basketball, and I love playing. I love the NBA. I love getting to the gym early. I love the banter with your teammates. I love all that stuff, so to not have that, it’s been pretty trash. It just messes with me mentally, I think. Because I just want to be healthy.”

After suffering a hamstring strain on Oct.26 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton has missed Indiana’s last 14 games.

Rick Carlisle Teases Haliburton’s Return

On an appearance Tuesday on Indianapolis’ 107.5 The Fan, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was asked about the possibility of Haliburton returning for one of Indiana’s next two games, a back-to-back against the 76ers on Friday and the Bulls on Saturday.

“Stay tuned,” Carlisle said, according to The Athletic’s James Boyd.

The Pacers started the season 2-2 with Haliburton and are 4-10 without him. They snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night with a win over the Thunder, earning their sixth victory of the season and improving to 6-12.

In the first four games of the season, Haliburton’s first action since tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the sixth-year guard averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.