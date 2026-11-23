The Indiana Pacers have another injury concern involving Pascal Siakam ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Siakam is listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report for November 23 because of left hip injury management. The designation comes one day after the All-Star forward played through a similar injury concern against the New York Knicks.

Indiana will host Oklahoma City at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. ET, leaving the Pacers with another decision to make regarding their leading scorer.

Siakam’s availability is particularly important given the number of players already sidelined for Indiana, including Tyrese Haliburton.

Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight Against the Thunder?

As of the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. ET injury report on Monday, November 23, Pascal Siakam has not been ruled out against the Thunder. However, his questionable designation means his availability remains uncertain.

Siakam is dealing with a left hip injury that also landed him on the injury report before Sunday’s game against New York.

Despite that designation, Siakam suited up against the Knicks and delivered 25 points and six rebounds in 33 minutes during Indiana’s 113-106 loss. He shot 9-of-22 from the field and connected on three 3-pointers.

His performance offers some encouragement that he can play through the issue. However, Monday’s game represents the second night of a back-to-back, and Indiana has specifically designated his latest injury concern as requiring management.

The Pacers have not confirmed whether Siakam will play against Oklahoma City. An updated injury designation or the team’s pregame announcement should provide a definitive answer before tipoff.

For fantasy basketball managers and bettors monitoring Siakam’s availability, his questionable status should not be interpreted as confirmation that he will play.

Pacers Face Major Injury Concerns Against Thunder

Siakam’s uncertain status is another complication for an Indiana team that has struggled to overcome injuries early in the season.

The Pacers are already without several rotation players for Monday’s matchup, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Haliburton remains out with a left hamstring strain, while T.J. McConnell is sidelined because of left hamstring soreness. Aaron Nesmith is out with right foot soreness, and Ben Sheppard remains unavailable following left meniscus surgery.

Johnny Furphy is also out following right ACL surgery.

Those absences have placed considerable offensive responsibility on Siakam, who entered Monday averaging approximately 23 points per game.

Indiana has lost four consecutive games, dropping to 5-12 following Sunday’s defeat in New York.

Oklahoma City is dealing with significant injury problems of its own. Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams are among the Thunder players ruled out for Monday’s matchup.

The meeting also serves as a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals, although both teams will feature dramatically different available personnel.

If Siakam is unable to play, the Pacers would enter the game without their leading scorer and their primary offensive playmaker in Haliburton.

After carrying Indiana’s offense for more than 33 minutes against the Knicks, Siakam’s status is now one of the biggest questions facing the Pacers before Monday’s tipoff.