Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and his wife, Jade Jones, are expecting their first child together.

Jones announced the news on social media Tuesday, recruiting their beloved dog, Ames, to help share the moment. Wearing an adorable “Big Brother” bib, Ames joined the happy couple as they beamed for the camera and held up their baby’s sonogram.

“Baby Hali 🧸 Spring 2027,” she captioned the post.

Tyrese Haliburton to be a Father

The news comes less than five months after their lavish July wedding, which featured a special appearance by 50 Cent. The couple first met at Iowa State University — where Haliburton played on the men’s basketball team and she was a cheerleader — and began dating in April 2019. After more than seven years together, Haliburton proposed on their alma mater’s campus in July 2025, one year before they officially tied the knot.

The Pacers and the NBA community congratulated Haliburton and Jones.

“Congratulations to Tyrese and Jade Haliburton on the little one to be 🥰,” the Pacers wrote on X.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

The 26-year-old point guard missed the entire 2025–26 season recovering from the Achilles tear suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He wasted no time looking like his old self upon returning, averaging a career-high 21.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds across his first four games — until a hamstring injury halted his comeback.

While Hali’s return isn’t imminent, he took a significant step forward in his recovery from a hamstring strain by practicing with the Pacers’ G League affiliate on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he is expected to miss at least two more weeks, potentially targeting a mid-December return following the NBA Cup knockout rounds.

The Pacers are not going to be rushing him back, especially since he’s dealt with multiple hamstring strains in that same left hamstring over the years,” Charania said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” earlier this week.

“… Once Haliburton is back at some point in December, [the Pacers] want to see how this team looks and functions ahead of the deadline in February to make some important decisions,” he added.

Haliburton also said he’s easing into his return.

“I just want to be healthy,” he said in a social media video earlier this week.

“I’m healing well though. The goal for me is to be back before the start of December.”