Game recognizes game.

On Tuesday night at the Big Ten volleyball tournament semifinals, NBA star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers was in the house sitting near the court as the Nebraska Cornhuskers battled past the Purdue Boilermakers in four sets to advance to the conference championship match.

Nebraska actually dropped the first set to a pesky Purdue team 25-21, then battled to a 27-25 second set win before putting the foot on the gas to take the third and fourth sets 25-11 and 25-18.

Haliburton can be seen on the Nebraska Instagram here.

Nebraska has drawn big names before this season, too, with Tom Brady having shared a friendly greeting with senior star Harper Murray earlier in the campaign.

Teraya Sigler Stats

The somewhat unlikely star on Tuesday night for Nebraska was Teraya Sigler, a 6-foot-3 sophomore.

She tallied a season-high 18 kills to lead the way past Purdue.

Sigler also had 10 digs in a great performance in which she ended the match hitting .375.

Harper Murray Stats

Murray was solid but not superb on this night.

She finished with 15 kills but also seven errors on 50 attacks, hitting .160.

Murray added nine digs and three block assists, but she also served three errors.

Andi Jackson Stats

The star middle blocker Jackson finished with 11 kills and six errors on 22 attacks, hitting .227.

She had six block assists and five digs, as well.

Bergen Reilly Stats

The star setter totaled 49 assists and added eight digs, three kills, two aces, and two block assists.

She helped set up Virginia Adriano for eight kills and Manaia Ogbechie for six kills, in addition to the standouts above.

Laney Choboy Returns

The Cornhuskers also got their star senior defensive specialist Laney Choboy back after she missed the quarterfinal due to illness.

Choboy totaled 13 digs, which was only topped by Olivia Mauch’s impressive 20 digs.

Tyrese Haliburton Supports Women’s Sports

Tyrese Haliburton is well known in Indianapolis for his support of women’s sports. He’s frequently in attendance when the WNBA’s Indiana Fever are at home, led by superstar Caitlin Clark.

It was a big Tuesday for Haliburton, who announced with his wife Jade that they’re expecting their first child in the spring.