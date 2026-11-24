Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle teased Tyrese Haliburton’s return to the NBA court.

Carlisle told listeners to “stay tuned” regarding Tyrese Haliburton’s potential return from a left hamstring injury later this week.

During his Tuesday appearance on Indianapolis’ 107.5 The Fan, Carlisle was asked if the All-Star guard could play in either of the team’s final two November games, a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

“Well, as we used to say when I was in TV, stay tuned,” the Pacers head coach said.

#Pacers HC Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton: “He’s getting there. At some point, somebody’s gonna ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he’ll play in November?’ I don’t think it’s out of the question, but we’re not in the position to put a hard date …” —> https://t.co/LrGkW6ICY2 https://t.co/ktMizjISHO pic.twitter.com/07W0dwkev4 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 17, 2026

Haliburton Reveals Goal For Pacers Return

His teasing remark aligns with recent signs of progress in Haliburton’s recovery, including the guard’s recent assignment to practice with the G League’s Noblesville Boom and Haliburton’s own statement on Instagram that his goal is to return before the start of December.

“The goal for me is to be back before the start of December,” Haliburton said in an IG video.

Haliburton has missed the last 14 games since sustaining the hamstring strain on Oct. 26, and while the Pacers have been cautious due to his history with the same injury, Carlisle’s comments keep the door open for a weekend comeback.

Haliburton sustained the injury after playing in just the first four games of the 2026–27 regular season.

He looked sharp in his brief four-game return, averaging 21.8 points and 9.5 assists per game.

He has a documented history of recurring strains in that same left hamstring, including setbacks that cost him significant time during both the 2024 regular season and the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers have since taken a very cautious, week-to-week approach with his recovery.

This recent hamstring setback is particularly frustrating given that Haliburton had just completed a grueling 16-month recovery from a devastating injury.

During the first quarter of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton suffered a non-contact torn right Achilles tendon while playing through a strained right calf. That rupture required surgery and forced him to miss the entire 2025–26 NBA campaign.

Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up About Injury Recovery

Tyrese Haliburton has openly spoken about the mental toll of recurring injuries, long recoveries, and scrutiny. Most recently, he said dealing with injury setbacks “messes with me mentally” as he tries to stay healthy.

“I just want to be healthy,” Haliburton said.

“I don’t know how to put it into words, except it’s very frustrating and disappointing for me. I just. I really do love basketball, and I love playing. I love the NBA. I love getting to the gym early. I love the banter with your teammates. I love all that stuff, so to not have that, it’s been pretty trash. It just messes with me mentally, I think. Because I just want to be healthy.”

The Pacers have struggled to a 4–10 record without Haliburton, sitting at 6-12 overall to be 11th in the Eastern Conference as of writing.

Andrew Nembhard has stepped into larger roles while other contributors such as T.J. McConnell and Johnny Furphy have dealt with injuries alongside the team’s broader issues.

The Pacers would certainly get a better roster floor with Haliburton back on the court. The hope if for him to remain healthy for the rest of the year.