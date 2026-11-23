Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton just got some bad news about his financial future.

Tyrese Haliburton could lose about $32 million on a future contract extension in the summer of 2027 if his left hamstring strain keeps him below the NBA’s 65-game threshold for All-NBA eligibility.

Injuries Could Impact Tyrese Haliburton’s Money

Haliburton has missed 13 games since injuring his left hamstring on Oct. 26. Missing five more games makes him ineligible for All-NBA honors or major season awards.

According to Pacers beat reporter Tony East of Forbes, because Haliburton has stayed with the Indiana Pacers since being traded there during his second season, earning an All-NBA selection, MVP, or Defensive Player of the Year this season is his path to a Designated Veteran Extension starting in summer 2027. That deal maxes out at around 35% of the salary cap, compared to roughly 30% without the qualification.

With two years remaining on his current deal after this season, signing an extension in summer 2027 without meeting the All-NBA criteria is where the projected $32 million gap comes in, though waiting another year carries its own risks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Haliburton is expected to be out for at least two more weeks, while Haliburton said on Instagram he aims to return before the start of December.

Across his first four games before the hamstring setback, Haliburton averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.

This hamstring strain came early in his return after sitting out the entire 2025–2026 season following a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton Expects Pacers To Pay Him Over $300 Million

This news comes as Haliburton said on the Nothing Silent podcast that he expects his next NBA contract to be worth upwards of $300 million.

He can sign a new long-term deal starting in 2027, with reports noting he could potentially qualify for around $340 million under NBA salary cap rules.

“I get paid a lot of money to play a child’s game, you feel me?” Haliburton said. “I get paid a lot of money for that, and so I continue to do that at a high level. For me right now, with my financial adviser, when we’re meeting, planning the rest of my life and planning my budget and things, we operate like I’m not going to see another dollar.”

“We’ve been able to have these conversations, and that was something that we just talked about from the jump. Let’s budget like you’re not going to make another NBA dollar, and I feel like that’s helped me a lot ’cause in my head I’m like I’m getting the money. Like my next deal is going to be upwards of 300 million. That’s how I feel. But it’s like, let’s budget correctly…God forbid something happened where I couldn’t play basketball anymore, that me and my family would be set for life.”

Haliburton has made a case to expect that much money. Haliburton is widely considered the best Indiana Pacer of this generation, serving as the centerpiece of Indiana’s modern offense and leading the franchise back to the NBA Finals in 2025.

Across his Pacers seasons, he has consistently averaged near double-digit assists and roughly 18–21 points per game.