Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Caught Delivering NSFW Message to Bucks’ Ryan Rollins on Hot Mic

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks apparently have no plans to put their heated rivalry behind them. Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton made that perfectly clear Friday night when a confrontation with Bucks guard Ryan Rollins produced an NSFW exchange caught on a hot mic.

The incident occurred during Indiana’s preseason finale against Milwaukee at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 16. Although the game carried little significance in the standings, neither player appeared interested in treating the matchup like a meaningless exhibition.

A video shared by PacersStatsMuse on X captured Haliburton repeatedly directing a profanity-laced insult toward Rollins. The exchange quickly attracted attention and offered another reminder that the tension between these Eastern Conference rivals remains alive.

Tyrese Haliburton’s NSFW Message to Ryan Rollins Caught on Hot Mic

The confrontation began just 75 seconds into the opening quarter when Rollins shoved Haliburton from behind while the two players battled for rebounding position.

Officials called Rollins for a loose-ball foul, but the whistle did little to calm the situation. Haliburton immediately confronted the Milwaukee guard, delivering a message that required no interpretation.

“You a b**. You a b**, yeah you heard me, You a b****,” Haliburton appeared to repeat toward Rollins.

Both players received technical fouls following the confrontation. However, Haliburton responded in perhaps the most effective way possible, knocking down a 3-pointer on Indiana’s next possession. The moment was particularly noteworthy considering the circumstances surrounding Haliburton’s return to basketball.

The Pacers star missed the previous season while recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Friday’s matchup represented another opportunity to regain his rhythm before the regular season. Yet there was nothing cautious about his reaction to Rollins.

Haliburton showed the same competitive personality that has helped make him one of Indiana’s most recognizable athletes. Even in preseason action, the All-Star guard clearly wasn’t interested in allowing an opponent to push him around.

Pacers-Bucks Rivalry Shows No Signs of Cooling Down

The confrontation also highlighted the lingering tension between Indiana and Milwaukee, two teams that have developed considerable animosity through recent postseason battles.

The rivalry has featured physical play, heated exchanges and memorable moments involving players from both organizations. Friday’s incident suggested those feelings haven’t disappeared despite significant changes to Milwaukee’s roster.

Former Pacers center Myles Turner also returned to Indianapolis wearing a Bucks uniform, adding another storyline to the matchup. Indiana fans greeted Turner with boos during introductions and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.

Meanwhile, Haliburton’s performance offered Indiana something more encouraging than another viral confrontation.

The guard scored 17 points during the first half, adding six assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from the field. His production continued a promising preseason stretch following an impressive outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week.

For Indiana, having Haliburton healthy and playing confidently remains considerably more important than anything said during a preseason argument. Still, the exchange with Rollins revealed something about the competitive atmosphere surrounding these teams.

The Pacers and Bucks will meet four times during the regular season, beginning Oct. 26 in Milwaukee. If Friday’s confrontation was any indication, those meetings could feature considerably more than basketball.