Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Delivers Heartfelt Message to Tyrese Haliburton After Pacers Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have plenty of history together, but Tuesday night’s preseason matchup provided a reminder that some things are bigger than basketball.

Indiana superstar Tyrese Haliburton returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since suffering a devastating Achilles injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. That moment helped define an unforgettable championship series, and seeing Haliburton back on the same floor was meaningful for everyone involved.

The Thunder ultimately escaped with a 114-112 overtime victory, but Haliburton made sure his return wouldn’t go unnoticed. The Pacers guard erupted for 24 points in just 18 minutes, knocking down four 3-pointers and looking remarkably comfortable after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Following the contest, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made a point to recognize Haliburton’s performance and the difficult journey that brought him back to Oklahoma City.

Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Praises Tyrese Haliburton’s Remarkable Return

“Both teams came to play. Shoutout to Haliburton, he looks great,” Daigneault said following Tuesday’s game. “I mentioned that before the game, but obviously that’s a long road back for him. There’s a history with us because it happened in that series. I was happy to see him out there, number one, and in that form. Number two, he looks tremendous.”

For Oklahoma City, Haliburton’s injury remains one of the most unfortunate memories from an otherwise historic championship run. The Thunder celebrated their first NBA title, while Indiana watched its franchise cornerstone begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Thunder fans are thankful to see Haliburton back on that floor. They also know better than anyone how dangerous Haliburton is. There was never any reason for Thunder fans to root against Haliburton’s recovery. If anything, his return makes the possibility of another Oklahoma City-Indiana showdown considerably more intriguing.

What stood out Tuesday wasn’t simply that Haliburton was healthy enough to play. It was how quickly he reminded everyone of the dynamic offensive talent that helped carry Indiana to the NBA Finals.

His shooting, confidence and ability to control the offense were encouraging signs for a Pacers team hoping to reestablish itself among the Eastern Conference’s contenders. Daigneault’s comments also demonstrated the respect that developed between these organizations during their championship battle. Oklahoma City knows firsthand how dangerous Indiana can become when Haliburton is playing at his best.

For Thunder fans, Tuesday offered an opportunity to appreciate a remarkable comeback without forgetting the competitive history between these teams. And judging by Daigneault’s reaction, Oklahoma City wouldn’t mind seeing Haliburton healthy and thriving again, even if it eventually means facing a much more dangerous Indiana team.