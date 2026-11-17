The Indiana Pacers have only been able to play four games with Tyrese Haliburton this year. After missing all of last season, he hurt his hamstring early in the season. With Haliburton in the lineup, Indiana was 2-2. Without him, they have been 3-7.

As evidenced by their poor performance last year, Indiana really needs Haliburton in the lineup. He was initially supposed to be re-evaluated after two weeks. Now, Rick Carlisle doesn’t seem optimistic that Haliburton will play at all for the rest of this month.

Pacers Give Disappointing Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton

While doing a weekly hit on The Fan Morning Show in Indianapolis, Carlisle gave a dispiriting update on the status of Haliburton’s hamstring.

“As far as Tyrese, there’s no definite timeline on him. He’s doing well. He’s getting there. At some point, somebody’s gonna ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he’ll play in November?’ I don’t think it’s out of the question, but we’re not in the position to put a hard date on anything. But there’s nothing happening in the near-term.”

For a team that has struggled without Haliburton’s playmaking and shooting, this is not good news. Without him in the lineup, the Pacers have started a rotation of different guys in his stead. At times, even rookie Braden Smith has gotten some starts, although that didn’t end well.

Indiana is 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. To make matters worse, this delays the chemistry that he needs to develop with Ivica Zubac. Zubac played five games last year with the team, but Haliburton was not part of any of those.

Once Haliburton comes back, the offense is still going to be clunky while they figure out how to play together. That’s not what the team was hoping for a year after winning just 19 games. If Haliburton doesn’t play again in the month of November, that means he will miss at least six more games.

Indiana Desperately Needs Tyrese Haliburton Back in the Lineup

With Haliburton in the lineup, the Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league. Without him out there, the team has struggled to generate good shots, especially in half-court settings. They desperately need him to return to the lineup as fast as possible.

Right now, Indiana has the ninth-worst offensive rating in the league. It’s clear that without Haliburton, they are not able to play the kind of up-tempo, unpredictable offense they would like to play. However, his frequent injuries have made it very hard for the team to get any rhythm.

The good news for the Pacers is that the rest of the East has surprisingly struggled, so they aren’t buried in the standings yet. The early part of the schedule has been brutal too. In the second half of the season, that will flatten out, and the hope is to have Haliburton back in full force at that point.