Things currently look bleak for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are no longer considered NBA championship contenders for the first time in more than a decade. An NBA insider expressed his thoughts by giving the organization an unfavorable title.

Clippers Ranked The Most Miserable Team In The NBA

As the Clippers prepare for an active trade deadline, they may find some motivation after reading Zach Harper’s column.

Harper ranked the Clippers as arguably the league’s worst team in their current situation on The Athletic. The 4-12 Clippers scored a 71/80 TMI (True Misery Index) score on Harper’s scale.

Most of Harper’s evaluation is based on the Clippers’ current state of affairs. They are no longer a threat in the Western Conference and appear headed for a lengthy rebuild.

The Clippers have navigated multiple PR nightmares over the last year. There’s the now-infamous Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention disaster, which has derailed the franchise.

The Clippers lost five first-round draft picks, which makes their long rebuild even more difficult and potentially miserable. Suspended owner Steve Ballmer’s desperate quest for an NBA championship is essentially over for the foreseeable future.

The State Of The Clippers’ Roster Adds To The Misery

Leonard is gone, as is center Ivica Zubac, and now the Clippers are likely preparing to watch several veterans exit the franchise by the end of winter.

Brooke Lopez can help a contender, along with shooter Max Strus, and defensive players Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn.

Many of these guys are on expiring contracts, which gives the Clippers flexibility to make moves this upcoming off-season, but it’s questionable whether they’ll be able to attract free agents.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram has a player option for next season at just over $41 million. He may exercise the option, but the Clippers would probably prefer it if he doesn’t.

Gradey Dick is in the final year of his rookie contract and has shown he can be a quality shooter. However, he’s already found himself in Tyronn Lue’s doghouse at times this season and may have lost his spot in the rotation.

Point guard Darius Garland and center Yanic Konan Niederhauser are the foundational pieces moving forward, along with rookie lottery pick Keaton Wagler. Wagler has been an inconsistent shooter to start his career, but has shown flashes.

The Clippers may also have to address Lue’s future. Will Lue want to stay if the Clippers sink to the bottom of the West this spring with their best shot at returning to prominence two or three years away?

It’s shaping up to be another tough off-season for the Clippers.