Clippers Star Bradley Beal Thought NBA Career Was Over After Injury

After playing just six games last season because of a hip injury, Los Angeles Clippers star Bradley Beal thought his career was over.

Speaking to Janis Carr of The OC Register, Beal recalled the fear he felt during his recovery process from his left hip surgery. He was unsure if he’d be able to return for his 15th year in the league.

“I was very nervous, very not trusting of myself,” Beal said. “I literally had to learn to walk all over again, run all over again, how to put pressure back on this side comfortably, like you said, with confidence and being able to jump, land with confidence.”

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Beal is no longer in pain and has been cleared from his hip injury. He missed the Clippers’ first preseason game on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee inflammation.

The 33-year-old feels grateful, calling his hip injury “humbling,” and it made him appreciate life even more.

Beal Signed a Two-Year Deal to Return to the Clippers

Despite his serious injury, Beal declined his $5.6 million player option with the Clippers this offseason. He became a free agent and was linked to multiple teams before signing a two-year, $13.2 million deal to return to the Clippers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report the deal between Beal and the Clippers.

“Beal explored options in free agency upon declining his $5.6M player option, giving the Clippers more salary space to pursue deals as well, before the sides landed on his return in LA after the three-time NBA All-Star rehabbed from hip surgery that cost him most of last season,” Charania tweeted.

Due to his injury history, age and the Clippers’ entering a new era, Beal won’t be starting this season. He is expected to come off the bench, as the franchise officially moves on from the Kawhi Leonard era.

The Clippers will rely on younger players like Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Jackson this season. Brandon Ingram and Max Strus are part of a new core, but they are set to miss time because of injuries.

Why Did Beal Return to the Clippers?

Speaking to reporters during media day last week, Beal explained his decision to return to the Clippers. He could have chosen to chase a championship but preferred to play consistent minutes and prove his health.

“Obviously, I’m getting older,” Beal said via New York Post. “I can go try to win and go chase winning, and I had plenty of opportunities to go do that. But I can’t be of service to them, either, if I’m not healthy. My biggest thing is being healthy and making sure that I can consistently play, consistently be available.”

It’s unclear if Beal will play during the preseason. The Clippers have two more exhibition games before their season opener against the Sacramento Kings on October 21.