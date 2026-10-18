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Clippers Reveal Ex-Lakers Pick Is New Starting Center

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers calls out a play during the first quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Intuit Dome on March 01, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers have named their new starting center after trading away Ivica Zubac last season. 

According to Clippers head coach Ty Lue, the team will now start Isaiah Jackson at center for the 2026-2027 NBA season. 

Jackson earned the promotion with a strong training camp and solid preseason play. 

Veteran center and former NBA champion Brook Lopez will slide into the primary backup role to anchor the second unit, while Jackson provides high-energy rim protection, mobility, and finishing alongside the starting unit.

Jackson landed with the Clippers via a blockbuster trade deadline deal on February when the Indiana Pacers packaged him alongside Bennedict Mathurin and three draft picks (a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick) in exchange for Ivica Zubac and young forward Kobe Brown.

Jackson was initially viewed by some as an athletic depth piece behind Lopez but an injury to rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser quickly thrust him into a regular backup role, where he excelled by averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds across 17 regular-season games in LA.

Notably, Jackson did not start a single game last season with the Clippers. 

Isaiah Jackson Thinks He Will Be A Starter Since Training Camp

Los Angeles Clippers Media Day
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Isaiah Jackson #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Intuit Dome on September 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Isaiah Jackson has been confident he would earn a starting spot since during training camp. 

Talking to reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, Jackson said that he believed he would earn a starting position by the regular season. 

“I think I’m going to be in the starting role,” Jackson said

Isaiah Jackson Is A Former Lakers Draft Pick

2021 NBA Draft
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Isaiah Jackson is interviewed after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jackson was selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers before being immediately traded to the Indiana Pacers. 

During his rookie and sophomore seasons, he missed stretches due to recurring knee hyperextensions, right ankle sprains, and concussions. The most devastating blow came on November 1, 2024, when Jackson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans

The non-contact injury required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. That means Jackson completely missed out on the Pacers’ NBA Finals run in 2025, where they lost to the OKC Thunder in seven games.

Jackson returned for the 2025-2026 season, adapting his game after bulking up to aid his post-injury physical demands.

Since being traded to the Clippers, Jackson’s interior offense was highly accurate, as he converted 55 of his 72 field goal attempts. 

Aside from Jackson, point guard Darius Garland, acquired via trade last February, is set to orchestrate a revamped offense alongside newly acquired wing Brandon Ingram.

However, with Ingram managing an injury that threatens his availability for the season opener, the team’s immediate offensive identity will rely on makeshift combinations, floor-spacing from Max Strus, and scoring contributions from Rui Hachimura.

According to the Clippers, the internal focus remains competitive, aiming to maximize the synergy of their new backcourt engine while prioritizing the high-upside development of rookie guard Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 overall draft pick.

Last season, the Clippers missed out on a playoff spot after losing in the play-in tournament. 

The Clippers open the 2026-2027 NBA regular season against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 7:30 PM PT at the Intuit Dome.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Clippers Reveal Ex-Lakers Pick Is New Starting Center

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