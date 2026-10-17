NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the final game of their preseason when they hosted the Denver Nuggets in California.

The Lakers lost by a score of 121-106.

Bronny James finished with one rebound and one assist while shooting 0/1 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

@TheHoopCentral: “Bronny James in the preseason: 3 PTS – 5 REB – 2 AST – 1/5 FGM – 16 MIN 4 PTS – 1 REB – 5 AST – 2/5 FGM – 21 MIN 4 PTS – 4 REB – 6 AST – 1/3 FGM – 22 MIN 0 PTS – 1 REB – 1 AST – 0/2 FGM – 11 MIN 0 PTS – 1 REB – 1 AST – 0/1 FGM – 12 MIN”

Andy Bailey: “I would’ve thought Bronny James would be an OK ball-handler by now.”

LoJo Media: “Bronny James checks into the game for the Lakers and the crowd goes crazy. lol”

@LakeShowJoe_: “I think when he plays next to Austin or Luka he’s played well. When’s played as a creator/PG with the bench and G-League guys he’s been bad. I think JJ said it perfect when he said they haven’t put him in positions to succeed.”

@damanr: “I came into the season thinking he was going to play a role, and have been really disappointed by his preseason. Outside looking in for sure”

@Igotburners: “Still doesn’t have the confidence when he’s on the floor. Looks like he’s scared to make a mistake.”

@TwoWayLA: “Don’t think twice if a team give up a 2nd for him”

@Lakerschipp: “Dalton, Bronny and Hardy let’s hope this is the last time we see them in a Lakers jersey”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.

He is going into his third year as a pro.