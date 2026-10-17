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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court after checking in during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the final game of their preseason when they hosted the Denver Nuggets in California.

The Lakers lost by a score of 121-106.

Bronny James finished with one rebound and one assist while shooting 0/1 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

@TheHoopCentral: “Bronny James in the preseason: 3 PTS – 5 REB – 2 AST – 1/5 FGM – 16 MIN 4 PTS – 1 REB – 5 AST – 2/5 FGM – 21 MIN 4 PTS – 4 REB – 6 AST – 1/3 FGM – 22 MIN 0 PTS – 1 REB – 1 AST – 0/2 FGM – 11 MIN 0 PTS – 1 REB – 1 AST – 0/1 FGM – 12 MIN”

Andy Bailey: “I would’ve thought Bronny James would be an OK ball-handler by now.”

LoJo Media: “Bronny James checks into the game for the Lakers and the crowd goes crazy. lol”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

@LakeShowJoe_: “I think when he plays next to Austin or Luka he’s played well. When’s played as a creator/PG with the bench and G-League guys he’s been bad. I think JJ said it perfect when he said they haven’t put him in positions to succeed.”

@damanr: “I came into the season thinking he was going to play a role, and have been really disappointed by his preseason. Outside looking in for sure”

@Igotburners: “Still doesn’t have the confidence when he’s on the floor. Looks like he’s scared to make a mistake.”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 5, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

@TwoWayLA: “Don’t think twice if a team give up a 2nd for him”

@Lakerschipp: “Dalton, Bronny and Hardy let’s hope this is the last time we see them in a Lakers jersey”

Looking At Bronny

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms upbefore the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.

He is going into his third year as a pro.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game

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